Air New Zealand slumps in world airline awards

As Trans-Tasman travel returns in full force, Stuff Travel put both carriers through a mystery test (video published June 2022).

Air New Zealand has suffered a big drop in the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The national carrier has slumped 10 places to 30th in a survey won by Qatar Airlines for the seventh time.

The poll was carried out between September 2021 to August 2022 and involved more than 13 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries.

In a separate study in July, Air New Zealand placed second behind Qatar in the Airline Excellence Awards, as judged by airline safety and product rating review website AirlineRatings.com.

It’s been a tough few days for Air New Zealand as its new flagship service to New York has been battling headwinds and headlines.

Aleem Yousaf/wikimedia commons Air New Zealand has come in 30th in the Skytrax survey.

Elsewhere on the Skytrax awards, Singapore Airlines came home in second, with Emirates third and ANA (All Nippon Airways) and Qantas rounding out the top five.

As well as airline of the year, Qatar won a host of other awards including Best Business Class and Best Business Class Seat.

Chief executive Akbar Al Baker said he is delighted at the airline’s progress: “To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees.

“To win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I want to offer a sincere thanks to all our passengers who voted for us.”

123RF Qatar Airways won for the seventh time.

Skytrax is based in the UK and is an airline and airport review and ranking site. It has been running the awards since 1999.

In naming the top 100, it said in a press release that “the top 40 airlines in 2022 reflect a number of changes from earlier year ratings, and Skytrax attribute part of this to the varying operational levels of some airlines due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions during the period of the customer survey”.

“China’s borders effectively still remain closed due to their Covid zero policy which has meant very few international flights being operated for the last 2½ years.”

Skytrax top 10 airlines for 2022 (last year’s position in brackets)

Qatar Airways (1) Singapore Airlines (2) Emirates (4) ANA (All Nippon Airways) (3) Qantas Airways (8) Japan Airlines (5) Turkish Airlines (17) Air France (10) Korean Air (22) Swiss International Air Lines (18)

Also:

30. Air New Zealand (20)

57. Jetstar (56)