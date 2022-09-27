A new mascot for a European bus company is the stuff of nightmares

Meet Bussi, or perhaps maybe don't meet Bussi, a new mascot from a bus company which has got the internet talking.

The character made its appearance last week coming off a bus in Sabadell, a city in Catalonia, Spain just north of Barcelona.

A video from the Transports Urbans de Sabadell shows Bussi dancing and interacting with staff and what appears to be one less-than-impressed child.

Mainly white but with what appears to be bus routes on its body, it’s the face with a giant smile, dead eyes and something that resemble antennae that has caused some to call it a “new sleep paralysis demon”.

“Nope, I'm sorry, Bussi is terrifying,” was one comment.

”What in the name of Donnie Darko is this?” was another, referencing the menacing rabbit in the cult movie.

Others were more forgiving.

“The precise combination of scary/cute that makes it impossible to look away. If loving Bussi is wrong, I don't wanna be right.”

One comment says the shape of Bussi is perhaps inspired by the city’s shield.

”It's an onion. I'm from Sabadell and this is the shield of our city. An onion with the Catalan shield below it. What I don't know is what/who Bussi is (besides a bus mascot).”

While the physical form may be a bit divisive, the name itself has also raised eyebrows.

Bussi is a portmanteau of the Spanish words "Bus, sí", meaning “bus” and “yes”. In English, however, it is also slang for a male anus leading one commentator to write: “The name murdered me, the dance buried me. Cause of death: bussi.”