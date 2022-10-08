Work underway to fully re-open Great Walk following floods

next

DOC/Supplied A slip on the section of track between Medlands and Bark Bay, in the Abel Tasman National Park. Supplied by the Department of Conservation.

The Department of Conservation says work to fix the Abel Tasman Coast Track is challenging in some places, but it hopes to have the main body of the track open well before summer.

Four “zones” of the track remained shut after heavy rain two months ago brought down slips and washed away parts of popular Great Walk.

They includes Coquille Bay to Anchorage, high tide track from Anchorage to Torrent Bay (including Cleopatras Pool Track), Medlands to Bark Bay and Tonga Quarry to Onetahuti Bay.

DOC operations managers in Motueka, Mark Townsend, said a lot of resources were being thrown at repairing or rebuilding damaged sections, with the Medlands to Bark Bay section due to reopen on Friday.

“We have been working as efficiently and as fast as we possibly can in what is potentially quite a dangerous environment.”

Diggers were working on the side of bluffs, and the logistics were “quite challenging”, he said.

“There is no road access so we have to fly our diggers in by heavy lift helicopters.”

It was too dangerous and slippery to operate the diggers in heavy rain of the likes seen last week, he said.

“And also they’re digging new tracks into granite, which at times is actually an absolute pleasure, but other times it can be really challenging and requires blasting of the rock.”

DOC/Supplied Slumping in the track between Tonga Quarry and Onetahuti, in the Abel Tasman National Park. Supplied by the Department of Conservation.

Two digger crews had been working in the Astrolabe section of the track between Coquille Bay and Anchorage for the last month, and had just completed a brand new 200m section of track behind Gilbert Point.

“That was following geotechnical advice that if we’d stayed to the existing route it would have been too hazardous for people to walk along.”

The section had some structural issues with bridges, one with a fall height of more than five metres, and lots of slips and slumps, Townsend said.

Tasman District Council had been very supportive regarding consents, and Mana Whenua Iwi had been working alongside them from a cultural perspective, he said.

Next week a crew would start on the Tonga Quarry to Onetahuti section.

The Torrent Bay high tide track would be the last area they would address.

That section would be “a lot more challenging” and may require a new suspension bridge, to get around a dangerous slip that had “rocks on it the size of Volkswagens sitting at the top”.

“We’ll definitely have the main body of the track open by summer.

“I’m hoping by Labour Weekend we will have a track from Bark Bay through to Anchorage and out to Mārahau open.”

Townsend hoped to have the whole track open excluding the high tide zone by mid-November.

There were still lots of walking opportunities inside the park, with the northern area of track open from Awaroa, he said.

“People can water taxi into Anchorage, and walk the Pitt Head circuit for example.”

All huts and campsites along the tack were open, but the only access to some was via sea in a boat or kayak.

Townsend understood tourism operators’ frustration.

“I fully appreciate the ... impact it’s having not just on the water taxi operators but also the whole local economy, the cafés and the garages and the retail outlets.

“We’re going as fast and as efficiently as we can, and safely, to do the job properly.”