Kiwi's stunning image of whales mating named one of the world's best wildlife photos

New Zealand photographer Richard Robinson admits he was “literally gasping for air” after being awarded one of the top prizes at the worldwide Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

His image, entitled New Life for the Tohorā, was named the best in the Oceans - The Bigger Picture category. The competition received close to 40,000 entries from 93 countries.

Napier-born Robinson, who has been a photojournalist for more than 20 years, took the image on a dive off the remote Auckland Islands for New Zealand Geographic.

Richard Robinson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year New Life for the Tohorā by Richard Robinson was captured off New Zealand’s remote Auckland Islands.

He wrote on his Instagram page that “every time I press the shutter button, behind the lens is a strong network of people I rely on who have sacrificed knowledge, time, money, all because they believe in the assignments I’m trying to tell, you know who you are, thank you”.

In his description of the photo, Robinson said he was hindered by poor visibility, and used a polecam, which is a camera on a crane, to photograph the whales as they approached his boat. When ready to mate, the female southern right whale rolls onto her back, requiring the male to reach his penis across the female's body.

The New Zealand population of southern right whales was hunted to near extinction but has since seen numbers rally.

Roz Kidman Cox, chair of the judging panel, said the photo showed hope: “To glimpse, let alone photograph, in one single composition the finale of the courtship of these balletic giants - southern right whales - is a photographic first. But the true value is the symbolic promise of new life for this New Zealand population, hunted to virtual extinction and now slowly increasing.”

Richard Robinson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year The Right Look by Richard Robinson was highly commended in the Animal Portraits category.

Robinson also picked up highly commended in the Animal Portrait category for his image, The Right Look.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in the UK and has 19 categories.

Karine Aigner/Wildlife Photograp The overall winning entry by Karine Aigner, US, entitled The Big Buzz. She is only the fifth woman in the competition’s 58-year history to be awarded the Grand Title award.

The overall winner was of a mass of male cactus bees manically trying to reach a single female. Shot by American photographer Karine Aigner on a ranch in Texas, the image is titled The Big Buzz.

”Wings-whirring, incoming males home in on the ball of buzzing bees that is rolling straight into the picture. The sense of movement and intensity is shown at bee-level magnification and transforms what are little cactus bees into big competitors for a single female,” said Cox.

Aigner is only the fifth woman in the competition’s 58-year history to be awarded the Grand Title award. She told the BBC that she “had to spend quite a bit of time on my belly in the dirt”.

”It wasn't something I went looking for. I've been working on a ranch in South Texas for years, and I just happened on the location. I saw all these little 'volcanoes' in the ground - the individual burrows dug by the females to make their nests.”

Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn was named Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 for this image entitled, The Beauty of Baleen.

Fernando Constantino MartÃ­nez Belmar/Wildlife Photographer of the Year The Bat-snatcher by Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar, Mexico. Winner in Behaviour: amphibians and reptiles. Belmar waiting in darkness as a Yucatán rat snake snapped up a bat.

The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 was taken out by Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn from Thailand. The 16-year-old’s work, entitled The Beauty of Baleen, shows a whale surfacing to feed on anchovies.

The winning images will go on display at London's Natural History Museum before going on tour around the UK and the world, including New Zealand. The exhibition will open at Hamilton’s Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato on December 9.

To view more of Richard Robinson's work go to depth.co.nz. To view more of the winners click on the video on the top of the page.

For more on the competition and the winners go to nhm.ac.uk/wpy

Brent Stirton/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Ndakasi’s Passing by Brent Stirton, South Africa. Winner of Photojournalism.