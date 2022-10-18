The airline where pet falcons travel for free

Owners of falcons will be relieved to know that their treasured feathered friends won’t cost extra in a new update of Etihad's pet policy.

The United Arab Emirate airline has increased the cost of bringing a dog or cat on board, but has left falcons fly for free.

The bird of prey is the UAE’s national bird and is a symbol of strength and power.

Owners can travel with a falcon for free as part of the cabin baggage allowance, or as checked baggage for US$500 (NZ$887) per cage.

Economy class passengers are permitted to carry one falcon per person, or two falcons per additional seat. Up in First or Business, flyers are permitted to carry two falcons per person, or three falcons per additional seat.

It’s not such great news for owners of dogs and cats with a price increase for their pampered pets.

The fees have increased from US$200 to US$1500.

Passengers can use their Etihad Guest Miles to pay for the transport, but those have also increased from 29,000 to 215,000. Economy passengers can pay the US$1500 if they can fit the pet into a cage under the seat, otherwise they must pay for an additional seat, as well as the US$1500. As there is no ‘under the seat’ option up at the pointy end, First or Business flyers have to purchase an additional seat and then fork out the US$1500.

On its website, the airline said: “Effective from 15 October 2022, our prices for travelling with a cat or dog on board are changing. This does not affect trained service dogs or falcons. Existing bookings (with pets confirmed) will not be impacted.”

Another UAE airline Emirates also allows falcons in the cabin, but only to flights to some destinations in Pakistan. Guide dogs are also permitted but other pets are not allowed and must go into the hold as checked baggage or as cargo, depending on the size of the animal and cage, as well as the distance of the flight.

Qatar Airlines allows passengers to carry one falcon in Economy, but with a maximum of six falcons within that class of cabin. It costs between US$270 and US$630 depending on the destination, while on Royal Jordanian, owners of the bird of prey are charged three times the normal excess baggage rate. The maximum number of falcons, which are only allowed in Economy, depends on the aircraft type, narrow bodied aircraft can have 10 falcons at any one time, while wide bodied planes get 15.

Falcons in the UAE also get their own passports valid for three years. They were introduced to combat smuggling of the valuable birds.