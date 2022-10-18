The last remaining Covid travel rule has been scrapped

"What were once justified and served our country well should now be removed,” said Chris Hipkins.

New Zealand’s last remaining Covid-era travel requirement has been scrapped.

From Thursday, arrivals will no longer have to fill out the New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

The online form was introduced in March, as a way of collecting details of a passenger’s travel history, as well as Covid-19-related health information, including proof of vaccination and pre-departure test results.

Once complete, passengers would receive a Traveller Pass containing a unique QR code which they would need to present to board their flight.

Bevan Read/Stuff The process to enter New Zealand is now the same as it was before Covid.

The system was criticised as redundant after the Government dropped the pre-departure test requirement in June, and reopened the borders to unvaccinated visitors in September (New Zealand citizens have always been able to enter the country regardless of vaccination status).

A spokesperson for Customs told Stuff in September: "It's important that the Government continues to collect contact details and travel history for contact tracing purposes in order to respond quickly to potential new Covid-19 variants of concern."

But the Government has now deemed this unnecessary, as it announced on Tuesday it would be significantly overhauling its Covid powers.

It means the process to enter New Zealand is now the same as it was before Covid, with no vaccine, testing, masking, isolation or contact tracing requirements.

Supplied Arrivals will no longer need to show their Traveller Pass to board a flight to New Zealand.

There will still be free rapid antigen tests available for international arrivals at the airport, though on-arrival testing is not mandatory.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it still recommends people who develop Covid-19 symptoms, including recent international arrivals, get tested.

”If recent arrivals test positive within a week of arrival to New Zealand we encourage them to report their result and get a PCR test, so the test can be whole genome sequenced.

“This can provide valuable information about new Covid-19 variants that may have been introduced into New Zealand and helps us with our overall surveillance of Covid-19 and our response planning.”

The Government has also retained some travel-related measures in the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act – including mask use on inbound flights, pre-departure and/or post-arrival testing requirements, and self-isolation and self-quarantine – in case they need to be used again in the future.

And while the Traveller Declaration will no longer be used for Covid purposes, it won’t be the last we see of the system.

Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri said the Traveller Declaration was an “integral part” of modernising Aotearoa’s border experience, and Customs was working with border agencies to replace paper arrival cards with the online system by June 2023.