These are some of the year's funniest wildlife photos

Here are some of the finalists this year.

A galloping, farting zebra, a ‘headless’ penguin and a rushing owl fledgeling are just three of the finalists announced in the annual Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

Thousands of images were considered this year and organisers have whittled them down to the final 40.

The awards were founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to highlight the more quirky and fun images of wildlife.

Sullam said that now more than ever people need a bit of a smile.

READ MORE:

* Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Here are this year's funniest wildlife photos

* In photos: The world's funniest wildlife photos of 2021

* This is the year's funniest wildlife photo



“With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that,” said Sullam.

Martin Grace/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Keep calm and keep your head by Martin Grace.

Lukas Zeman/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 You can't see me, can you? by Lukas Zeman.

“When you see these amazing photographs like the one of an elephant seal, trying to use his neighbour’s head as pillow (and we’ve all been there) or a wallaby at sunset, seemingly about to launch another wallaby into space, it makes you smile and wonder at the incredible animals that are on this Earth with us, and we love that about the competition.”

There is also a more serious side to the awards as the aim is to highlight wildlife conservation. This year the competition is supporting a UK-based charity Whitley Fund for Nature, which helps conservation leaders working in their home countries.

Miroslav Srb/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Hello everyone by Miroslav Srb.

Vince Burton/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Buck-a-roo! by Vince Burton.

Past winners include an unfortunate-looking golden silk monkey who seems to have hurt his privates on a bridge supporting wire, and Terry, a rather grumpy turtle who was flipping the bird.

This year’s winner, who will be announced in December, will receive a one-week safari in Kenya and a handmade trophy, and there is also a public vote as well. Details at comedywildlifephoto.com.

More images of the finalists can be viewed in the video at the top of the page.

John Chaney/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Fight Back by John Chaney.