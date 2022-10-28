Yes, you fart more on planes. A guide to inflight flatulence

It was on a flight to New Zealand that a Danish scientist had a bit of a lightbulb moment. Noticing changes in the air of his water bottle, and feeling just a little bloated after the journey, Jacob Rosenberg began theorising about the human body’s behaviour on something that happens to all of us, something we never speak about, and something we never want to hear or really smell for that matter: ‘why do we seem to fart more on planes?’.

Getting together with some fellow scientists, Rosenberg helped publish a study in the New Zealand Medical Journal in 2013 entitled, Flatulence on airplanes: just let it go. Whether a rather popular song out at the time from the movie Frozen played a part in the title is not known, but what is known is that the report proved to be a wild success.

International media jumped on it, with everyone from the BBC to the South China Morning Post looking for more details. Rosenberg, now working at the Department of Clinical Medicine at the University of Copenhagen, told Stuff Travel the interest was “quite extreme”.

“I was interviewed by numerous radio and TV stations and many individual web pages cited and discussed the work. Thus, a few months after publication my name and flatulence was mentioned in more than 2 million web pages according to Google,” said Rosenberg.

“I have never seen anything like this with other publications. So we must have hit something of common interest and relevance.”

Even today, Rosenberg continues to get questions about the study, but said that he is “quite OK” to field enquiries.

“It just shows that the problem is relevant.” And it’s very pertinent now as we start travelling long-haul once again.

Why do we fart?

Let’s start with the basics, why exactly do you break wind? Very simply, it is gas in our intestines that needs to get out, but how it builds up can come down to a range of factors.

As we go through our day we are swallowing in air doing basic activities like chewing food or drinking. This swallowed air, known as exogenous air, includes oxygen and nitrogen which gets absorbed into the bloodstream from the small intestine, but any excess needs to be expelled.

There are also plenty of bacteria doing their job in the colon of breaking down food which results in something called endogenous air. Depending on what you have been eating, the makeup of this will mostly be hydrogen, but it could also contain methane, and the stuff that adds that certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ stink aroma, hydrogen sulphide. But only 1% of the roughly 1.5 litres of gas we emit each day actually smells.

As you are no doubt aware, some foods you eat tend to make a difference on your flatus quota for the day with high fibre foods and undigested carbohydrates in sugars like fructose and sorbitol, starchy products like potatoes, high-sulphur items like garlic and onions, and cruciferous vegetables including cauliflower and broccoli making the difference.

And speaking of quotas – the average person will knock out around 10 a day, although other studies say it's closer to 25, and there’s no major difference in the frequency between men and women, except one gender may boast about it more. There is one exception though, women’s tend to trump men’s for the smell. And yes, there was a study to prove that.

Do we fart more on planes?

In a word, yes.

As Rosenberg noted on that fateful flight to New Zealand, he saw changes to his water bottle. It had been “squeezed” after expanding in the low pressure and then crumpling back when the plane reached the airport.

“When we landed, my belly had grown. That led me to speculate what had happened. When I got back to work I discussed with two of my students, and we simply came up with the idea for the paper.”

It's really down to physics. Pressurised cabins on aeroplanes are having an effect on the air inside you, so as the cabin pressure decreases, the air inside the bowel expands by up to 30% more than usual, and that needs to get out.

“Since there is only limited space in the large bowel, it is a natural consequence to fart,” Rosenberg told the South China Morning Post.

Hold it in, or let it go?

Release ... the flatus! Modern planes with whisper quiet cabins have made the risk of dropping a loud one more of a potentially embarrassing problem, and with a healthy proportion of the air being constantly recycled it may make you think twice, but there can be health risks for trying to maintain dignity.

As well as bloating, it can possibly lead to dyspepsia, which is pain in the upper abdomen, or even heartburn.

If you are worried about smells, most commercial planes these days are fitted with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters which can capture about 99.97% of airborne particles over 0.3 micron in size. The charcoal inside helps take out the odours. About 40% of a cabin’s air goes through this HEPA filtration process with the rest being pumped in from outside the plane, and the air is completely refreshed pretty much every five minutes.

Your seat will also absorb a lot of your air biscuits, so let the covers do the heavy lifting.

If you are particularly gassy then maybe invest in flatulence-filtering underwear. The Carbonana from Shreddies (not the cereal) has been created especially for long-haul travel, and is designed "to sit between the buttocks and absorb gasses before they escape your underwear".

What can be done to prevent it?

Well maybe put down those candied Brussels sprouts for a start. What you eat or drink before a journey can play a factor, but bear in mind that on a long-haul flight, it’s going to happen. Nature always finds a way.

The day before a flight try to ease off products which are FODMAP foods (also known by the less catchy fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols). These include dairy products, cashews, garlic, onion, seeds, bread, crackers and some fruits. Probably best not to have any carbonated drinks before or during the flight and drink lots of water. Another tip; eat more slowly too.

It’s also best to get up and move around, which is recommended anyway on those long flights, to help prevent any bloating, but spare a thought for anyone on an aisle seat at risk of crop-dusting.

Bottom line

Next time you are flying long-haul, remember everyone else on that plane is in the same boat​ bowel-wise. If you are embarrassed, work your way to the toilet and release. Otherwise, don’t fret and let it go.