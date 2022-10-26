Cabin fever for cruise ship guests after possible Covid isolation breach

Ovation of the Seas was welcomed into Wellington on Tuesday morning

Covid-infected cruise ship passengers reportedly breaching the rules by isolating for five days only now face seven-day waits after health officials intervened.

Picton, population 4790, effectively doubled in size on Wednesday as cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docked in the Marlborough Sounds town carrying 4500 crew and passengers, including 129 passengers and two crew members who have Covid-19.

The confirmed cases onboard have been isolating and when the ship was in Wellington on Tuesday, Capital, Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa Medical Officer of Health Dr Jill McKenzie was confident the situation was being well handled by the cruise company.

But RNZ reported Royal Caribbean, the cruise operator, initially said positive cases on board had to isolate in their cabin for just five days and if they were still symptomatic would have to isolate for another one or two days.

READ MORE:

* Blenheim Riverside Railway Society train popular with cruise ship passengers

* Ovation of the Seas to dock in Picton early after volcanic disaster

* Passengers wait for news as Ovation of the Seas stays berthed in Tauranga



Health New Zealand spokesperson Chris Scahill confirmed that positive Covid-19 cases did, however, need to isolate for seven days, from either the day their symptoms started or when they tested positive.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Ovation of the Seas, with confirmed Covid-19 on board, docked in Picton on Wednesday.

“These requirements are communicated to cruise operators, and all cruise lines are required to adhere to the guidance and communicate clearly with the local health authorities any relevant change in health status of passengers or crew health,” Scahill said.

On Wednesday the owner of the Ovation of the Seas “sought clarification” regarding the isolation requirement, Scahill said, and the company confirmed the vessel would now apply the seven-day isolation requirement for anybody with Covid-19 on board.

“Royal Caribbean has worked with public health authorities, government agencies and our own team of health and safety experts in Australia and New Zealand to ensure that health and safety measures are followed,” a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said.

All crew were fully vaccinated and all guests aged 12 and over in New Zealand and Australia were required to be fully vaccinated to sail.

Health New Zealand, which replaces district health boards and is responsible for public health units, said it would maintain a watching brief on case numbers but would not be reporting the numbers individually or daily at this stage.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Picton pharmacist Graeme Smith was concerned about the lack of people wearing masks in the Marlborough town.

The New Zealand Cruise Association lists two other cruise ships in New Zealand: the Celebrity Escape with 2850 guests, in Dunedin at 9am on Wednesday; and the Grand Princess, which was due in Tauranga with 2606 guests, at 9.30am.

Picton pharmacist Graeme Smith said there had been people from the Ovation of the Seas ship coming in with cough and cold symptoms “and I know that Covid is on that ship”.

“As a health facility people are supposed to wear a mask coming in. We have free masks on the counter and a sign but people are ignoring it.

“There is so many people you can’t control it. It's already mandatory according to government rules. I don't know what the cruise industry is doing about it.”

He is the pharmacy’s only pharmacist, meaning that if he caught the virus the outlet would be without one.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Marlborough town of Picton is busy on Wednesday as a cruise ship, with thousands of passengers, docked in town.

“I am over 65 I have a heart condition that puts me in risk. So it’s good for the town and for the businesses who struggled for the last two years but there are rules people should respect.”

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa co-lead Dr Emily Harvey has run the numbers to show any large cruise ship almost certainly has Covid cases.

“We can estimate that on a plane with 300 passengers, with a background prevalence of 1%, the chance that someone on your plane is infected is 78%,” she said.

“Now thinking about cruise ships, which are larger, we would estimate that on a cruise ship of 2000 people, with background prevalence of 1% the probability that at least one of them is infected at the start of the trip approaches 100%.”

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Ovation of the Seas passenger Michelle Thurgar: “You could catch it easier in Sydney.”

In Picton, Ovation of the Seas passenger Michelle Thurgar, from Sydney, said with 4500 people on the ship, the number of cases was small.

“You don’t see it at all. You could catch it easier in Sydney than you would on a ship,” she said.

“They provide masks, there are plenty of people cleaning. It is very safe ... I believe before you get off in ports you should have to give a negative test, but it would probably cost them too much.”