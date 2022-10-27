Christchurch welcomes first cruise ship in 11 years

The Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship docked at Lyttelton Port on Thursday, the first large cruise ship for 11 years.

Christchurch is welcoming its first large cruise ship in 11 years, with the Celebrity Eclipse arriving at Lyttelton’s new $67 million berth with 3420 passengers onboard.

The ship docked at the redeveloped port at about 7am on Thursday, and is securely tied up to the wharf.

Passengers began disembarking about 8.30am to leave on buses, with thousands expected to spend the day in Lyttelton and Christchurch, offering a welcome boost for businesses.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The ship docked at Lyttelton’s new $67m revamped berth.

A reporter at the scene said the ship docked at Lyttelton was an “imposing sight”, with the view of sky and Diamond Harbour from the drive through Lyttelton tunnel now filled by the giant cruise liner.

Among the passengers was Stephanie Moss, from Spain, who described Lyttelton as a “quirky little town” with an “old west” vibe.

The crowds filtered from the Lyttelton Harbour Information Centre away to different parts of the region to soak up its sights and sounds.

Among the volunteers drafted in to help passengers was Karen Colyer, who was handing out city maps highlighting points of interest such as the Arts Centre and the tram, “the very best thing to do”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The cruise liner docked safely at the port on Thursday morning before passengers began disembarking about 8.30am.

She said she had been suggesting visitors to go to the city centre first before coming back to “enjoy the sights of Lyttelton”, and said the first people at the info centre were meeting friends in Christchurch.

A wine tour was on the cards for Barbara Clements and Alan Maginn, from Essex in the UK.

As they looked down the main street of Lyttelton, Clements said she was “just waiting for the cowboys to come”, referencing the old style store facades.

“People have been so lovely,” she said, though the welcome in Christchurch paled in comparison to the “amazing” fanfare the passengers received in Dunedin, where dockers clapped, cheered and waved banners as they disembarked.

But the return of cruise ships to New Zealand waters has brought with it the prospect of new Covid-19 cases into communities.

Passengers are looking to spend New Zealand dollars as they disembark the Majestic Princess which arrived at 5.30am September 15, kicking off Aotearoa's summer cruise season.

Health authorities won't be drawn on whether the ship has Covid-19 cases onboard, as a passenger reports the ship may not have been following correct isolation rules.

Health officials intervened on Wednesday, after it was revealed Covid-infected cruise ship passengers on Ovation of the Seas – currently docked in Picton – had reportedly breached the rules by isolating for just five days instead of the required seven.

The ship, which had just departed Wellington, is carrying 4500 crew and passengers, including 129 passengers and two crew members who have Covid-19. One Picton pharmacist said passengers had been coming in with coughs and cold symptoms.

The Ministry of Health had since clarified with Royal Caribbean, the Ovation’s owner, travellers who test positive for Covid-19 needed to isolate for seven days.

But a passenger onboard the Celebrity Eclipse – also owned by Royal Caribbean – said they had also been told by staff positive cases needed to isolate for only five days.

Martin Van Beynen/Stuff A view of the Celebrity Eclipse from the Diamond Harbour ferry shows just how imposing the ship is.

A Health NZ spokesperson said while they would be keeping an eye on case numbers onboard cruise ships, they would not be reporting them unless a broader public health risk was identified. They would not confirm whether there were any known cases onboard the Eclipse.

ChristchurchNZ’s general manager of destination and attraction Tracey Wilson said they did expect Covid would be present on ships visiting New Zealand’s shores, “just as it is in our community”.

According to the latest Ministry of Health data, there were currently 1851 people with Covid-19 in Canterbury.

Cruise ships had tight protocols around Covid-19, she said, and all guests aged 2 and over had to test negative before they were allowed onboard.

“Given that cruise ship passengers with Covid must self-isolate for at least seven days, just as all other people in New Zealand must, people who come into contact with cruise ship passengers should treat them as they would any other member of the public.”

Stuff travel writer Steven Heard has been onboard the Celebrity Eclipse since it departed from Sydney on Saturday.

“It’s a great, lively ship. Everyone’s having a great time.”

Heard didn’t know if any passengers had tested positive for Covid-19, but said the ship had a spacious set-up, and they usually only came into close contact in elevators.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch is expected to welcome more than 200,000 cruise ship tourists and staff over the coming season.

“There’s the odd person with a cough, but no more than you’d get on the street in Wellington or Christchurch.”

There were “pretty strict” requirements to board the ship, he said, although there were no Covid-19 precautions taken when they got off.

All passengers had to show proof of vaccination and return a negative PCR or RAT test before they set sail, Heard said.

Staff wore masks on board, and he understood people on board who later tested positive would need to isolate in their rooms.

Peter Meecham/Stuff About 60 volunteers have been chosen to be “ambassadors” in the city, helping guide passengers around.

Heard said there had been a lot of excited chatter about reaching Christchurch.

“I think people are excited to see what they’ve made of it since the earthquakes.”

A number of activities had been planned for the passengers, ChristchurchNZ said, many of which had been booked out.

There would be Waka on Avon tours, trips to Willowbank Wildlife Reserve, tram rides through the central city, and some guests would be heading out to Waipara for a winery tour.

Wilson said 59 volunteers had been chosen to be ChristchurchNZ’s ambassadors in the city, helping passengers find their way around.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lyttelton’s new $67 million cruise ship berth replaces the one lost in the February 2011 earthquake.

There were also ambassadors from the Lyttelton Harbour Information Centre, who would be welcoming the ship into Lyttelton.

“In the city we have two shifts, and in total will have 12 volunteer ambassadors who will welcome the first ship to our shores this season.”

They had not had any volunteers pull out due to concerns about Covid-19 on board, she said, nor were they being advised to wear masks.

Christchurch is expected to welcome more than 200,000 cruise ship tourists and staff over the coming season, who will give the local economy a $260m boost.

Riverside Market general manager Rachel Gould said she was expecting the cruise ship days to be extremely busy ones for the market.

“We’re very excited and looking forward to welcoming the cruise ship passengers. It will see us having a very busy summer.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Volunteers will show passengers around the city.

All the market tenants had been given the cruise ship schedule for the season, so they could plan their rosters and staffing.

Christchurch Attractions chief executive Sue Sullivan said she was expecting a busier day than normal on the company’s inner city tram network, gondola and Avon River punting.

“It’s tremendous. It means the city will be alive, with a lot of people walking around. The city will benefit.”