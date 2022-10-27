'Turning point' as thousands of cruise passengers drop in for a 'coffee, pie or beer'

The Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship docked at Lyttelton Port on Thursday – the first large cruise ship in the harbour in 11 years.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger heralded the arrival of the first large cruise ship in more than a decade as a “turning point” for the city and its businesses.

The Celebrity Eclipse arrived at Lyttelton’s new $67 million berth with 2700 passengers on board early on Thursday.

The influx of tourists from the first major cruise liner in the city since before the 2010-11 earthquakes is expected to bring a major boost to the local economy.

“Everyone that walks off there is going to buy a coffee, or a pie, or a beer,” Mauger said following a ceremony to welcome the ship to the port, adding that he was “over the moon” at its arrival.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The cruise liner docked safely at the port about 7am on Thursday before passengers began disembarking about 8.30am.

“More people in town – that’s what we desperately need.”

The Celebrity Eclipse left Sydney, Australia, on Saturday and took three days to sail to Milford Sound, before making its way to Dunedin and sailing up to Lyttelton.

The ship docked at the redeveloped port about 7am on Thursday, before passengers disembarked about 8.30am to leave on buses for a day of visiting the sights and attractions of Lyttelton and Christchurch.

Among the passengers was Stephanie Moss from Spain, who described Lyttelton as a “quirky little town” with an “Old West” vibe.

Lyttelton Harbour Information Centre volunteer Karen Colyer was handing out city maps highlighting points of interest in Christchurch such as the Arts Centre and the tram, “the very best thing to do”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Celebrity Eclipse passengers Barbara Clements and Alan Maginn from the UK prepare for a wine tour in Canterbury after their overnight sail from Dunedin.

She said she had been suggesting visitors first go to the city centre before coming back to “enjoy the sights of Lyttelton”.

A wine tour was on the cards for Barbara Clements and Alan Maginn, from Essex in the UK.

As they looked down the main street of Lyttelton, Clements said she was “just waiting for the cowboys to come”, referencing the old-style store facades.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A family of cousins, sisters and daughters are stocked up on souvenirs and ready to hunt out a place for lunch.

“People have been so lovely,” she said, though the welcome in Christchurch paled in comparison to the “amazing” fanfare the passengers received in Dunedin, where dockers clapped, cheered and waved banners as they disembarked.

The crowds filtered from the Lyttelton Harbour Information Centre away to different parts of the region to soak up its sights and sounds.

A family travelling together from Australia and the UK enjoyed exploring Christchurch while stocking up on souvenirs. One said she thought Australia was beautiful “but New Zealand’s got something that reminds you a bit of Ireland”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Souvenir shops in the Christchurch CBD enjoy a boost in foot traffic as cruise ship passengers make their way into the city.

A couple from the group said they stayed in the city centre just weeks before the February 2011 earthquake and the area had definitely changed since.

“I couldn’t recognise anything until I got to Cathedral Square – it’s so different.”

John and Lee Gruszynski, a couple from Newcastle, Australia, were buying souvenirs for their grandchildren after catching the number 28 bus from Lyttelton.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lyttelton’s new $67m cruise ship berth was built after the earthquakes.

“Tourists filled the local bus,” they said, before buses were due to be affected by a drivers’ strike.

Hopping off and on the tram while stopping for “coffee and cake” and souvenirs, Rob and Sue Holland from Devon, England, said Christchurch was “beautiful, absolutely lovely”.

Two Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship performers from the UK, Hayley Bater and Molly Aldridge, said the city centre “reminds us of home”, comparing Riverside Market to London markets. They visited the Botanical Gardens before having lunch and doing a spot of shopping, they said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Rob and Sue Holland have been hopping on and off the tram to experience the city centre while sampling coffee and cake.

Cruise ship tourists around the city could be spotted by their backpacks and souvenir bags. One souvenir shop retailer said he was rushed off his feet all morning.

“We’re looking forward to more ships coming in.”

Cashel St was alive at lunchtime with people looking at maps, taking photos and taking time to break away into stores.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship performers Hayley Bater and Molly Alridge from the UK say Christchurch’s city centre reminds them of “home”.

One of those stores was New Zealand’s own Mons Royale apparel where retail store manager Hazel Semple said foot traffic had “definitely gone up” and she’d had a “spike” in revenue.

“It’s very much busier ... hopefully it can only get better.”

About 60 volunteers were chosen by regional development agency ChristchurchNZ as ambassadors in the city, helping passengers find their way around.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mons Royale store manager Hazel Semple says the rise in foot traffic and revenue has been a boost, and “hopefully it can only get better”.

Several activities were planned for the passengers, ChristchurchNZ said, many of which had been booked out.

There were Waka on Avon tours, trips to Willowbank Wildlife Reserve, tram rides through the central city, and some guests headed out to Waipara in North Canterbury for a winery tour.

Shortly after the liner docked there was a plaque exchange ceremony, a maritime tradition when ships make their first call into port.

Lyttelton Port chief executive Kirstie Gardener said it was a “milestone” day for the “port’s development and Canterbury’s growth”.

The cruise berth development was purpose-built to accommodate thousands of passengers and crew, and was finally serving its purpose, welcoming an “influx” of tourists into the port.

Celebrity Cruises’ vice president and regional managing director Tim Jones said it had been 955 days since a Celebrity cruise ship had been to this part of the world, and for Celebrity Eclipse it was its first time ever.

Christchurch is expected to welcome more than 200,000 cruise ship tourists and staff over the coming season, who will give the local economy a $260m boost.