'Tourists will be sleeping in cars' as accommodation shortage hits

The former Paradiso backpacker hostel in Nelson is being turned into accommodation for the homeless.

A Nelson tourism accommodation provider is warning that a shortage of beds and unaffordable prices will lead to tourists sleeping in cars this summer.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said the issue of accommodation being booked out was one that the region faced every year, but this year was going to be “particularly bad”.

“When you look at the number of beds that Nelson had three years ago pre-pandemic, compared to what we have now - I dread to think. No-one else has come into the game, there’s no new accommodation other than Airbnb,” she said.

She recently did a search for a room for two nights from Boxing Day to December 28, and the only option available cost $800.

“There won’t be options unless you’ve got $600 to go and stay in a nice motel or if you want to go and stay in a dorm room,” she said.

“Someone coming from Christchurch who is like ‘Oh let’s go to Nelson on Boxing Day’, will literally be camping with people who don’t have anywhere to live.”

Many tourists who arrived in Nelson from the Abel Tasman or off the Picton ferry at 7pm at night wouldn’t be able to find lodgings, she predicted.

“This summer is going to be chronic. They’re going to be sleeping in their cars.”

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The Able Tasman National Park attracts thousands of summer visitors, but an accommodation provider says there won't be enough beds.

Tourism operators such as The Gentle Cycling Company owner Chris Whitaker have told Stuff previously that finding accommodation for guests had been challenging.

Added to the mix was the number of moteliers and hoteliers who were providing social housing in the form of Emergency Housing for Ministry of Social Development or for Ministry for Housing and Urban Development service for the homeless Housing First.

Emergency housing, was “incredibly well paid”, the accommodation provider said. She knew of a family that went to a motel on Tāhunanui Drive - and the moteliers were getting $1800 a week for a unit - $257 a night.

Nelson Regional Development Agency visitor destination manager Tracee Neilson said Nelson was “not quite Rotorua”, and the issue of the lack of tourist beds was a nationwide problem.

“We've got a permanent accommodation problem, and then we've lost some of our visitor sector accommodation to situations like this,” she said.

“We're just hoping that the market will respond at some point.”

While the region wasn’t expecting the huge number of international visitors it would normally get this summer, it was “looking busy”.

The agency was “very much encouraging people to plan ahead and to book, not just turn up”.

Neilson said the area had “lost a few motels”, and some luxury accommodation was turned into private homes during the pandemic, which in total meant 300 fewer beds for tourists. There are still an estimated 8400 beds in over 2100 rooms in accommodation ranging from backpacker hostels, to farm stays, to luxury lodges.

The once 150-bed backpacker hostel, Paradiso, is being turned into accommodation for the homeless through Housing First. Five motels in the beachside suburb of Tāhunanui have been among the top 10 providers of emergency accommodation in the city.

Chris Skelton Regional Tourism NZ chair David Perks said the key concern he was hearing from the accommodation sector was the workforce shortage.

A lot of international visitors were coming into New Zealand on working holiday visas, and the hope was that they would ease workforce pressures, but the other side of that was that they had to have somewhere to live, he said.

During the pandemic business owners were "almost forced" to become social housing, while now they might be "returning them in a commercially available market for travellers".

A lot of international visitors were coming into New Zealand on working holiday visas, and the hope was that they would ease workforce pressures, but the other side of that was that they had to have somewhere to live, he said.

During the pandemic business owners were “almost forced” to become social housing, while now they might be “returning them in a commercially available market for travellers”.

Parks said that New Zealanders tended to be “pretty smart at planning ahead and finding the accommodation they want in the place they want, or adjusting the travel dates or what have you to fit in”.