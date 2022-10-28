Air New Zealand crew member praised for lifesaving actions during in-flight medical emergency

The medical emergency occurred during a 45-minute flight from Auckland to New Plymouth.

An Air New Zealand crew member has been praised for their actions in assisting an elderly passenger who suffered a medical event during a flight.

The emergency occurred during a 45-minute flight from Auckland to New Plymouth on Thursday morning, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

The plane landed at New Plymouth Airport at 7.10am, five minutes ahead of schedule.

A passenger who was on the flight said an elderly woman had stopped breathing, and was assisted by both a doctor on board and the flight attendant.

“I just want to commend the young steward, who dealt with the situation absolutely amazingly,” the passenger wrote in a Facebook post.

“He kept composed, and calm, he went back and forth fetching the [defibrillator] and everything else that was required by the doctor on board... he remained with the elderly woman, as well as keeping everyone else on board calm, speaking calmly over the speaker and was reassuring which while travelling with my two children and partner was amazing.”

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance was sent to the airport after they received a call at 6.58am.

One person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

The Air New Zealand spokesperson said for privacy reasons they were unable to provide further information on the customer, but noted crew were well-trained to work through these situations.

It is not the first time a passenger has suffered a medical event on an Air New Zealand flight. In July, a crew member successfully revived a passenger on a service from Wellington to Auckland.

In May 2021, a flight from Auckland to Nelson with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on board had to be diverted to New Plymouth Airport due to a medical incident.

At the time, Ardern praised “the hugely professional staff of Air New Zealand”, who she said did “an exceptional job of managing with the help of some passengers”.