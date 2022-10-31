Air New Zealand celebrates returning back to all 29 pre-pandemic international destinations

Watch as Air New Zealand's first direct flight to New York from Auckland lands at John F Kennedy International Airport on Sunday morning.

Air New Zealand is celebrating a milestone in its recovery from the depths of the Covid pandemic.

Sunday’s flight to Chicago means that it is now operating to all 29 international destinations it was serving before coronavirus.

The national carrier will fly three times a week to the third-biggest US city on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said it is an “exciting” time for the airline.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand to resume direct Bali flights

* Air fares: Travellers unhappy at skyrocketing prices

* Flight test: What it's really like to fly to New York and back with Air New Zealand



”Since New Zealand’s borders reopened, we’ve been slowly resuming services and to now be flying to all our international destinations is a milestone moment for us,” said Geraghty.

unsplash Sunday’s flight to Chicago means Air New Zealand is now operating to all 29 international destinations it was serving before coronavirus.

Chicago offers a stepping stone to many other US cities.

“Customers flying into Chicago O’Hare International will benefit from convenient one-stop codeshare connections to around 100 destinations across the US via the airline’s strong partnership with United Airlines. This resumed service also adds to Chicago O’Hare International’s ranking as the most connected airport in the world.”

Air New Zealand earlier announced a return of non-stop services to Bali next year.

The return of the Chicago service is another step in the comeback of international tourism to these shores.

American Airlines returned to Auckland on Monday morning with flights from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The seasonal service will operate until March 25.

Air Asia also returns this week with the Auckland to Sydney route.