Air New Zealand says passengers shouldn't use baggage trackers in checked bags

The UK is one of many countries experiencing airport baggage delays as a result of staff shortages.

Air New Zealand says its customers shouldn’t be using baggage trackers in their checked luggage, with the airline set to review the devices early next year.

But New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service says it is under no instruction to remove the trackers from bags. And Jetstar says passengers are welcome to use them.

Air New Zealand’s website has a note about baggage trackers under its guidance for “travelling with lithium batteries and lithium battery-operated devices”.

The airline’s rules say only battery-powered baggage trackers that can be turned off will be accepted in checked baggage.

For devices that have an auto on/off feature, the tracking app must not be used in flight, the rules state.

Baggage trackers like Apple’s AirTag and Tile trackers have become 2022’s most-discussed travel accessory as the short-staffed aviation sector has struggled to keep up with demand, leading to widespread issues with delayed and lost luggage.

Onur Binay/Unsplash Apple AirTags allow you to track the location of your bag using an iPhone.

The devices enable passengers to keep tabs on the location of their bags through their phone, tablet or computer. They must be turned on to work.

Stuff Travel sought clarification from Air New Zealand over whether the rules included these popular baggage tracking products, which are powered by coin cell batteries and send out Bluetooth signals.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said: “As products such as the AirTag and Tile are portable electronic devices that cannot be turned off, dangerous goods regulations currently prohibit them from being carried in checked-in luggage.

“As part of Air New Zealand’s safety management system, a review of these products is likely to take place in early 2023. Following this, discussions with the regulatory authority may be undertaken.”

123RF Baggage trackers have become a popular accessory to help passengers keep tabs on their bags.

The spokesperson pointed to the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) technical instructions for the safe transport of dangerous goods.

These state that lithium batteries contained within devices are allowed in checked baggage, but the device must be completely switched off, with measures taken to prevent unintentional activation.

But it’s unclear how this is being enforced, as a spokesperson for New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service said it has not been directed by airlines, or regulators – ICAO, or the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – to remove AirTags or similar products from bags.

“While we currently aren’t screening for these items, this could change if the regulator deems it necessary,” a spokesperson said.

Asked about enforcement, the Air New Zealand spokesperson said it asks all passengers to declare if they are carrying any forbidden or other dangerous goods at check in.

“If they are carrying prohibited goods, our staff will ask them to remove these from their luggage before proceeding with the check-in process.”

Jetstar’s website says devices containing lithium batteries that are in checked baggage must have the on/off switch protected to prevent accidental activation.

But asked about devices like AirTags, a Jetstar spokesperson said these were permitted in either carry-on or checked baggage.

Air New Zealand is not the first airline to have set off confusion with its baggage tracker policy.

Last month, German airline Lufthansa made headlines after it said on social media that it was banning activated AirTags from luggage, as they were “dangerous” and “need to be turned off”, similarly citing the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s guidelines for dangerous goods.

Apple rejected this, sharing a statement with the New York Times which said AirTags were “compliant with international airline travel safety regulations for carry-on and checked baggage”.

Lufthansa later backtracked, releasing a statement which said German aviation authorities had agreed with the airline’s risk assessment that tracking devices like Air Tags pose no safety risk.

"These devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights," Lufthansa concluded.

IATA, which represents 290 airlines, said in a statement to Euronews the potential safety risks of AirTags seemed to be minimal, and industry consensus was building towards exempting them and other trackers from the dangerous goods regulations, provided that the lithium cell does not exceed a certain level and the tags only use Bluetooth.

IATA planned to request the immediate consideration of this at the next meeting of the ICAO Dangerous Goods Panel, which would take place this month.