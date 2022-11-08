Airline removes seats so world's tallest woman can board flight

Rumeysa Gelgi was able to travel on her first ever flight thanks to Turkish Airlines.

The world’s tallest woman has soared to new heights by taking her first-ever flight.

Rumeysa Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for her height of 2.15 metres.

But until recently, it was a title that came with a downside – the 25-year-old was too tall to be able to comfortably travel on standard-sized aircraft.

That changed when Turkish Airlines removed six seats on one of its planes and installed a two-metre stretcher to enable Gelgi to travel on a flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on September 30.

After completing the 14-hour journey, Gelgi shared photos to Instagram of the special experience and expressed her gratitude to the national carrier.

“A flawless journey from start to finish with @turkishairlines. I have so many people to thank,” she wrote in Turkish.

“This was my first plane ride, but it certainly won’t be the last. From now on, it will be a great honour and pleasure to fly to different parts of the world with @turkishairlines.”

A representative for the airline responded to the post, saying: “We always want to do what we can for you and our work continues in this direction. Whenever you need us, we are here for you as Turkish Airlines.”

Gelgi's remarkable height is due to an extremely rare genetic condition called Weaver Syndrome, which causes bone overgrowth. It has only been identified in about 50 people in the world.

Gelgi has said the biggest challenge of her condition is having limited mobility. She uses a wheelchair, or walks short distances with the aid of a custom walker.

She also holds the records for the largest hands on a living person (female), the longest finger on a living person (female) and the longest back on a living person (female).

While she dedicates a lot of her time to raising awareness around her condition, she also works as a web developer.