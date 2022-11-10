Golden Sounds parked as organisers shift 'South Island offering' to Christchurch

Lauren Simpson and Isla Burfoot, centre, at the front of the crowd at the Golden Sounds stage on January 6.

A music festival that made its debut in Marlborough in 2022 won’t be returning next year.

The Golden Sounds music festival attracted 3500 revellers to Blenheim’s Lansdowne Park on January 6, which was a “big success”, according to event organiser Hamish Pinkham.

However, because of “a number of factors”, Golden Sounds was “on hold” for the foreseeable future, Pinkham said.

Instead, he planned to put on a new festival, Golden Lights, in Christchurch on January 6, 2023.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Endeavour Live co-founder and director Hamish Pinkham says Golden Sounds is on hold for the time being, as he looks to Christchurch to deliver his next “South Island offering”.

“Just the way that things have worked out, we won't be able to provide the [Blenheim] event this year,” he said, although he’d “love to see Blenheim people make the trip down”.

Christchurch allowed “easier access with airports and travel around the country”, with the opportunity of “tapping into a bigger market”, he said.

“There are other events on in [Marlborough] at that time, which certainly puts a strain on things like timings and resources, and that’s something we had to consider as well.”

Concerns had been raised by emergency services about stretched resources in the lead-up to Golden Sounds in January, as the festival date clashed with the Bay Dreams festival in Nelson, which had been expecting up to 25,000 attendees. Pinkham eventually moved Golden Sounds to the day after Bay Dreams.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The inaugural Golden Sounds festival at Lansdowne Park, in Blenheim, on January 6.

Pinkham is the co-founder and director of Endeavour Live, the company behind the country’s biggest New Year’s Eve party, Rhythm and Vines. The company also started Rhythm and Vines’ South Island sister event, Rhythm and Alps, near Wānaka.

Golden Sounds was part of three new festivals the company debuted this year, dubbed the Golden Run Tour, which included the Golden Rush festival in Waihi on January 3 and the Golden Lights festival in Auckland on January 7.

The two North Island Golden Run Tour festivals would return to the same locations in 2023, but instead of Golden Sounds, a Christchurch edition of Golden Lights would be the company’s “South Island offering”.

However, Pinkham said he wasn’t giving up on Marlborough, as he was “very fond” of the region.

“It was a big success, and it’s a region we want to grow in, in the future, but it’s just on hold at the moment, really,” he said.

“Everyone had a good time, and we look forward to bringing some entertainment back in the future.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff DJs including Mollie Collins, pictured, Wilkinson and K Motionz played at the festival at Lansdowne Park.

Pinkham said on January 11, a few days after the inaugural Golden Sounds, which led to six arrests for low-level offences, that it was “all systems go” to bring the event back in 2023. He said festival-goers could even expect a second stage and off-site camping.

This week, he said bringing Golden Sounds back to Blenheim in 2023 “was certainly discussed” earlier this year.

“The groundwork has been done for now – it’s just about pulling together the right recipe for the next instalment,” he said.

“I think the hard work was done, getting a brand established and the venue, and we’d love to be doing something in the region in the future, so watch this space.

“We thank everyone for the support for the show and look to the future to see what we can bring to the region.”