Luxury Bay of Islands retreat named among world's best in 2022 World Travel Awards

The premier Rahimoana villa at Eagles Nest boasts four bedrooms with ensuites and a 25-metre infinity pool.

A luxury retreat in the Bay of Islands is continuing its winning streak, named the world’s leading boutique villa resort for the sixth year in a row.

Eagles Nest, which sits on a 30-hectare estate on a private ridgeline in Russell, has picked up the prize in the World Travel Awards every year since 2017. It also won the award from 2013 to 2015, only missing out to Anantara Veli Maldives Resort in 2016.

The exclusive resort – where singer and actress Mandy Moore stayed in 2019 – consists of five private villas with infinity pools, jacuzzis and access to a private beach. The premier villa, Rahimoana, comes with its own concierge and personal chef.

Winners were revealed in a grand final gala ceremony in Muscat, Oman over the weekend. Eagles Nest was up against Thailand’s Bo Phut Resort and Spa, and Jamaica’s GoldenEye resort.

READ MORE:

* Mystery test reveals best airline flying to New Zealand

* The Tripadvisor restaurant awards were a big snub to Wellington, but why?

* New Zealand named among friendliest - and best - countries in the world



The resort, which was also named Oceania’s leading villa resort, was the only New Zealand winner on the world list of the awards, which are now in their 29th year.

Rebekah Parsons-King/Stuff All villas boast spectacular views over the Bay of Islands.

New Zealand was nominated in the world’s leading adventure tourism destination category, but missed out to Costa Rica. Aotearoa was also nominated in the world's leading cultural destination category, which was won by Peru.

Air New Zealand was beaten by Qatar Airways in the world’s leading airline category, while Auckland Airport missed out to Dubai International Airport in the world’s leading airport category.

Auckland was nominated in the world’s leading sports tourism destination category, which was won by Abu Dhabi.

Queenstown received a nomination for the world’s leading city destination, and Wānaka for the leading town destination. Those categories were won by Porto, Portugal and Tam Dao, Vietnam.

But New Zealand destinations and operators claimed a number of awards on the Oceania winners’ list.

New Zealand was named the region’s leading destination, beating out Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga. Tourism New Zealand also picked up the award for leading tourist board.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Air New Zealand was named Oceania’s leading airline and airline brand.

Auckland was named the leading meetings and conference destination in Oceania, nabbing the prize over Wellington, and five Australian cities.

Air New Zealand was crowned the region's leading airline and leading airline brand, while Auckland Airport was named the region’s leading airport.

Millbrook Resort near Arrowtown was named the region’s leading hotel, while Taupō’s Huka Lodge picked up the award for leading boutique hotel.

The Residence at The George in Christchurch was named Oceania’s leading luxury hotel villa.