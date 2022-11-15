Lufthansa trolls Qatar World Cup with 'Diversity Wins' livery

With the Fifa World Cup only days away from starting, the controversy over the awarding of football’s prestige tournament to Qatar continues to cause headlines.

The country has some of the world’s strictest anti-LGBTI+ laws and only a few days ago an ambassador for the tournament described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind”.

Organisers have been keen to stress that the country is happy to welcome all football fans but that hasn’t stopped protests.

Denmark recently showcased their “Human Rights for All” football shirts for the tournament which were later rejected by Fifa. The US football team has also announced it is adding a rainbow logo to its shirts.

READ MORE:

* 'The colour of mourning': Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest hosts Qatar

* Is this the craziest looking plane livery?

* Qatar Airways goes retro to celebrate 25th anniversary



Now even airlines are joining in after Lufthansa unveiled a new livery for the Airbus A330 which will carry the German team to their training camp in Muscat, Oman.

LUFTHANSA Lufthansa's Diversity Wins livery on an Airbus A330.

The plane features a Diversity Wins motif from illustrator Peter Phobia.

“Lufthansa is a byword for openness, tolerance, diversity and bringing people together. The company enables its customers from all nations and cultures to connect, and welcomes everyone aboard, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, nationality, identity or sexual orientation,” the airline said in a statement.

LUFTHANSA The livery is from illustrator Peter Phobia.

“And it is taking this same message – that Diversity Wins! – aloft and around the world, through the special ‘Fanhansa’ livery which it has devised together with illustrator Peter Phobia and applied to its Airbus A330 D-AIKQ.”

It is expected that the plane will fly the German team to Qatar ahead of the World Cup opening on November 20. Germany is in Group E along with Spain, Japan and the conquerors of the All Whites in the intercontinental playoff, Costa Rica.