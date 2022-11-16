England team head to Fifa World Cup in Qatar in LGBTI+ Pride plane named 'Rain Bow'

The English football team is heading to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in Virgin Atlantic's LGBTI+ Pride plane named Rain Bow.

It is the latest show of defiance against Qatar’s infamous anti-same-sex laws.

Earlier this week, Lufthansa flew the German team to their training camp in Oman on a plane with a special ‘Diversity Wins’ livery.

However, Virgin Atlantic has had to back down on its new non-gendered uniform for the specially chartered Airbus A350-1000 flight.

READ MORE:

* Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as 'disease of the mind'

* Qatar authorities may allow rainbow flags and political protests during World Cup

* Lufthansa trolls Qatar World Cup with 'Diversity Wins' livery



The airline, which does not normally fly to Qatar, recently made headlines for allowing employees to "wear the clothing that expresses how they identify or present themselves".

A spokesperson told the BBC that the policy is being rolled out in countries "more accepting of non-binary identities".

screengrab The English team is flying to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in a Virgin Atlantic plane.

“Initially the UK, US and Israel are the territories where the uniform policy is being rolled out for our people, as those countries are more accepting of non-binary identities allowing more self-expression.”

In Qatar, male homosexuality is still illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison or even the death penalty for Muslims under sharia law.

Only a few days ago an ambassador for the tournament described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind”.

Organisers have been keen to stress that the country is happy to welcome all football fans but that hasn’t stopped protests.