Travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup? How to stay out of trouble

From format to the title favourites, here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More than a million football fans are expected to descend on Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Sunday, November 20.

It will mark the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East, and the Gulf state has been a controversial choice. As well as allegations of corruption in the selection process, Qatar’s human rights record – including its treatment of migrant workers and harsh stance on LGBT+ people – has been put in the spotlight.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re travelling there for the World Cup.

Darko Bandic/AP Qatar will be the first Middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup.

Before you go

All foreigners travelling to Qatar during the World Cup (up until December 22) will need a “Hayya” card, in place of a usual tourist visa. Also known as a Fan ID, this document serves as an entry permit to Qatar, and gives match ticket-holders access to stadiums, as well as free access to public transport.

Travellers staying in Qatar for more than 24 hours are also required to have pre-booked accommodation, which is approved as part of the Hayya card application process. Even those planning to stay with friends or family must register this accommodation on the Hayya portal website.

Covid rules

Ahead of the World Cup, Qatar has dropped most of its Covid requirements. But those who test positive while in Qatar are required to self-isolate for five days, followed by a further five days wearing a mask around other people.

Claudio Villa/Getty Images Drinking alcohol will be limited to licensed hotel bars and restaurants and special fan zones open at specific periods.

What to pack (and what not to pack)

Qatar is a Muslim nation, and local laws and customs reflect this.

While you can wear what you like within the confines of your hotel – including swimwear – when in public areas like shopping malls or the Doha Corniche, it’s best to show respect by dressing modestly. That means clothes that cover shoulders and knees – and that goes for both men and women.

You shouldn’t pack any alcohol – it’s illegal to bring it into Qatar, and you can’t even purchase it from duty-free (more on where you can drink soon). Pork products, pornography (including sex toys) and religious books and materials are also banned.

You’ll also have to leave your vape at home – e-cigarettes are illegal in Qatar, and anyone caught with one could be fined up to 10,000 Qatari riyals (NZ$4500) or face up to three months in prison.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images It’s a good idea to dress modestly in public places.

Where you can drink

The legal drinking age in Qatar is 21. Access to alcohol is generally limited to licensed restaurants and bars in hotels.

However, for the World Cup, there will be special “fan zones” where beer can be consumed, but only between 6.30pm and 1am. Half a litre of beer in these areas will reportedly cost 50 Qatari riyals (NZ$22).

Alcohol will also be available on stadium grounds for a period before and after a game. However, it will not be available during a game, and you can’t drink within sight of the pitch.

There is zero tolerance for drinking in public and being drunk in public is a crime that could result in a prison sentence of up to six months. However, a Reuters report suggested leniency may be shown towards World Cup fans.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images PDA is generally frowned upon in Qatar (though some World Cup celebrations are to be expected).

PDA, pointing and photos

Public displays of affection – kissing and hugging – are generally frowned upon in Qatar, though holding hands is ok.

Swearing is considered an obscene act, and certain hand gestures are very offensive. You should avoid “flipping the bird”, the “V” sign, and even a thumbs-up. Pointing at someone is also considered rude.

Take care with what you photograph. Government buildings and military sites are usually off limits – pay attention to signs saying “no photography” – and you shouldn’t take pictures of local people without their consent.

Qatar also has strict laws about littering, with hefty fines for dropping rubbish on roads or in public places. The public hygiene laws also prohibit spitting and urinating in public places.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Supporters from Tunisia pose for a picture at Souq Waqif in Doha.

Sexuality

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. Sex outside marriage is also prohibited.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told the UN General Assembly in September that fans will be welcomed “without discrimination”, though did not refer to any specific groups.

However, former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman – an ambassador for the World Cup – has reignited concerns about treatment of LGBT+ visitors in recent weeks after he described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” during a TV interview.

Earlier this year, a team of Norwegian, Swedish and Danish reporters contacted 69 hotels on FIFA’s official accommodation list, posing as a newlywed gay couple. They found three refused to accept their reservations, while 20 others agreed to accommodate them as long as they did not publicly display their sexuality. Thirty-three hotels had no issues.

In response, FIFA said it would ensure hotels were made aware of “strict requirements in relation to welcoming guests in a non-discriminatory manner”. Those who failed to comply would have their contracts terminated.

Authorities will also turn a blind eye to unmarried couples or friends of different genders sharing hotel rooms.

Kiwis in Qatar

New Zealanders travelling to Qatar are encouraged to register their details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

The closest New Zealand embassy is in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

MFAT warns: “Due to the lack of Embassy presence in Qatar, the ability to provide consular assistance is limited, particularly during the World Cup.”