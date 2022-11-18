Gruesome scenes at Sydney Airport not what they appear to be

The gruesome scenes were actually part of a staged aircraft crash training exercise, the culmination of six months' planning between airport staff and other official agencies ranging from NSW Ambulance to the Australian Federal Police.

Passengers flying into Sydney Airport earlier this month may have witnessed some scary scenes as they peered across the airfield.

Near the East West runway on November 2 was what appeared to be a plane crash: an airfield strewn with injured passengers, luggage, seats and other debris; emergency services vehicles including police cars and aviation fire trucks guarding the perimeter; and, perhaps most alarmingly, what looked like an aircraft broken into three pieces.

The gruesome scenes were actually part of a staged aircraft crash training exercise, the culmination of six months' planning between airport staff and other official agencies ranging from NSW Ambulance to the Australian Federal Police.

The destroyed aircraft was actually an inflatable mock-up fuselage, used exclusively for such exercises.

A clip of the exercise, which garnered more than 100,000 views on TikTok, featured some unexpectedly grisly details for a simulated crash: a handful of Sydney Airport staff playing deceased victims sported fake bloodied makeup, adding to the realism of the exercise.

But posting to social media wasn't an attempt to get likes.

"The reason we make the emergency exercises public is to ensure travellers are both aware that we do these exercises regularly and that agencies and staff are prepared if a worst case scenario were ever to occur," a Sydney Airport spokesperson said.

Each training crash scenario is unique. The most recent involved the theoretical crash of an international trans-Tasman flight (Boeing 787-900) in which 151 of 302 passengers on board were deceased, another 70 required transportation to hospital, while the remaining needed treatment onsite. (In reality, the scale of the simulation was much smaller than the training scenario, involving a handful of airport staff playing victims.)

Agencies on the day worked the faux crash scene for two-to-three hours during the initial "assessment and recovery" phase, employing crash site management and investigations protocols, including victim identification and retrieval, aircraft hull removal, and airfield damage assessment, among other important checks.

Air crash training drills are a mammoth effort, often involving hundreds of staff and management teams across multiple agencies.

Gory details like fake blood on victims, the use of real-life actors, and even smoke and flames are quite typical of such an exercise, as organisers try to make the scenario as realistic as possible to prepare responders for what they may encounter in real life.

While Australian airports have a reasonably good track record for safety when it comes to plane landing incidents – there have been no fatalities in scheduled commercial air transport in Australia since 2005 – the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) requires airports to conduct these training exercises regularly.

