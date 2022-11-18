Mask mandates are back on some cruise ships in New Zealand

P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years (video published August 2022).

Every cruise ship operating in Australia and New Zealand owned by Carnival Corporation will now require passengers ﻿to wear masks indoors amid concerns over Australia's fourth Covid-19 wave.

Earlier 9news.com.au reported that Carnival Cruises had reintroduced mandatory mask wearing. It can now be confirmed that the entire fleet owned by the company will implement the measures. It can also be confirmed the mandates will be enforced on ships in New Zealand waters.

Months after the mandate was scrapped for guests, cruise management said that "out of an abundance of caution" the health measure would return to "adapt to the evolving public health situation".

Carnival Corporation brands include: P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Cruises World Cruising.

Masks are now required onboard in all public indoor spaces, outdoors when in large groups where physical distancing cannot be secured and also during the entire embarkation and debarkation process.

Vivek Prakash/Getty Images The cruise ship Majestic Princess in Sydney, Australia.

They are not required when eating or drinking.

"We can confirm that mask wearing is being applied on board all Carnival Corporation brand ships operating in Australia and the region as an additional safeguard in light of the current rate of Covid-19 in the general community," a Carnival Australia spokesperson said.

"The past two years have seen all industries, including ours, strengthen their health and safety protocols. At the same time, a majority of the population is now vaccinated.

"At a time when Australia is faced with a rapid rise of Covid cases, it's critical everyone plays their part in keeping the community safe, and we thank our guests for abiding by our requirements."

The news comes after weeks of skyrocketing Covid-19 cases across the country and in the midst of ﻿Australia's "fourth wave".

"In line with government protocols, until further notice, we will operate vaccinated cruises with our enhanced protocols. All our operations will follow these guidelines so we can maintain the confidence of the destinations we visit and deliver on our itineraries and guest experience," a statement from Carnival Cruises said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, for the time being, masks are required."

It's believed mandatory mask wearing was scrapped for﻿ guests in February, and for staff just last month.

Under the new requirements, 100% of crew and 95% of guests over the age of 12 must be vaccinated, and those with medical exemptions will only be accommodated within the 5% of unvaccinated passengers.

Passengers will also need to complete health screening declarations before boarding, and return a negative Covid test before they are permitted to board, among other new temporary protocols.

The announcement comes after Princess Cruises' Majestic Princess cruise ship reported an estimated 800 of 3300 guests testing positive Covid-19 as it docked in Sydney last weekend.

The outbreak occurred during a 12-day cruise to New Zealand, with a Princess Cruises spokesperson describing those infected as presenting "mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic".

Guests with Covid remained in isolation in their rooms before disembarking and travelling to a destination of their choosing via private transport arranged by the company.

