Cruise ship passengers jostle for spots on $2.10 public bus

Another cruise ship has arrived in Christchurch and, once again, its passengers have crowded out the public bus from Lyttelton to the city.

A Stuff reporter who regularly catches the 8.30am bus from Norwich Quay to the CBD scored a seat because he was one of the first on board, but about 50 others – who all appeared to be from the cruise ship – were left behind to wait for the next buses.

The Carnival Luminosa arrived in port on Thursday afternoon.

On a normal day the #28 bus would be about half full and on Friday morning about two locals were on his bus, the reporter said.

Stuff The Carnival Luminosa cruise ship docked in Lyttelton port.

About 10 to 15 passengers got out at the Christchurch Gondola, so the driver seemed able to pick up others along the route.

Blue Star Taxis, which told Stuff it was the ships’ preferred service, offered a $45 capped fare for tourists heading into the city.

The same trip into the city was $2.10 under the Government’s current public bus subsidy.

The Stuff reporter said the cruise ship passengers on the public bus “all seemed pretty happy to have got a bargain”.

“They were in good spirits.”

Stuff Lots of people queue for the 28 bus in Lyttelton.

He said when an elderly local woman got on the bus, the cruise ship passengers stood up immediately to give her a seat.

Earlier this month, city councillor Sara Templeton was on the #28 with passengers from a cruise ship.

She said she had heard from locals opting not to travel by bus the week prior because of overcrowding.

Regional council Environmental Canterbury secured funding to increase service frequency along route 28 in June, but it would not be active until sometime in 2023.