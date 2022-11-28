Fiji stopover on offer for Kiwis flying to Canada

Kiwis flying to Canada now have the option of a tropical stopover holiday, as Fiji Airways has launched a new service to Vancouver.

The airline is now flying direct from Nadi to British Columbia’s largest city every Monday and Friday. The outbound flight has a scheduled duration of just over 11 hours, while the return journey is scheduled to take 11 hours and 40 minutes.

Return flights are currently available on the Fiji Airways website from FJ$2380 (NZ$1729).

Fiji Airways currently operates daily flights from Auckland to Nadi, as well as up to twice weekly flights from Wellington and up to three weekly flights from Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Review: The adults-only wing of Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji

* More than 'chicken or beef': The Kiwi chef bringing fine dining to 35,000ft

* Fiji Airways' Boeing 737 Max is back in NZ: Here's what it's like to fly on it



Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Andre Viljoen said the timing of the new route ahead of the holiday season could not be better, and invited Kiwis to warm up in Fiji on a stopover.

SUPPLIED With year-round attractions and some of Canada’s mildest weather, Vancouver is more than just a winter sports base.

“As we continue to expand our network and launch new routes, we are creating more and more pathways for Kiwis to access popular travel destinations, cementing Fiji as a convenient connection or stopover destination to further afield,” he said.

Fiji Airways also offers nonstop flights from Nadi to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Air New Zealand is set to ramp up its service from Auckland to Vancouver to daily flights from December 9, with one-way flights starting from $869 for the 13-hour journey.

Air Canada also resumed its service between Vancouver and Auckland this month, touching down up to five times a week. Return flights are available on the Air Canada website from CA$1379 (NZ$1654).