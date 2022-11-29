Light aircraft crashes at Tauranga Airport following engine failure

An aircraft, which is believed to be a single seat Long-EZ, seen in the water following a crash on Tuesday.

A pilot is “shaken up” following a light aircraft crash at Tauranga Airport due to engine failure.

The crash happened following a routine take-off at around 1:20pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreckage, which can be clearly spotted by the water’s edge, is at the western end of the runway after it plunged into the estuary.

1 NEWS Footage from the scene shows emergency services responding.

Tauranga Airport operations manager Chris Walters said: “The pilot took off and it was all very standard, but it quickly became clear that there was engine failure.

“Within 30 seconds of take-off he was in the water.

“I’d liken this to a minor car crash, but the pilot is pretty shaken up.”

Dan Sheridan/Stuff Emergency services are currently at Tauranga Airport following a light aircraft crash.

Access around the scene, close to Whareroa Marae and the Whareroa boat ramp, has been closed.

Pontoons are also being deployed around the aircraft to counter any oil-spillage from the wreckage.

“We got the message loud and clear through the tower and we were able to scramble an emergency response straight away,” added Walters.

“I saw it go into the water, but thankfully the pilot was able to climb out without any injuries.”

The aircraft is believed to be a single seat Long-EZ.

Dan Sheridan/Stuff Emergency services attend the crash at Tauranga Airport.

Those working close to the scene said although they did not see the crash happen, they were soon made aware thanks to “lots and lots of sirens”.

A helicopter was also scrambled to the scene.

A nearby student pilot told the Bay of Plenty Times that she was flying circuits when the crash happened.

”While I was up there I heard on the radio there was a crash,” she said. “They just made me keep flying and told me when it was safe to land.

“There was so much other stuff going on that I just had to wait for the right time to circle around and land.

”I knew it was a big deal but you don’t realise how big of a deal it was until you land.”