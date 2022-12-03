Akaroa ‘cannot compete’ with marketing budget of weekend trip rival Hanmer Springs

Akaroa is used to seasonal tourist numbers, but now it needs domestic visitors. (Video first published May 2020).

Two scenic towns, about 1.5 hours drive from Christchurch are in a battle for the city dollar.

Akaroa business owners say they want more marketing support from ChristchurchNZ – in the same way the Hurunui District Council treats Hanmer Springs like the jewel in its crown.

An Akaroa-based millionaire says a lack of marketing for the town to Christchurch residents means it “cannot compete” with its weekend trip rival.

Both towns are popular weekend destinations roughly 90 minutes from Christchurch, but is one getting the short end of the marketing stick?

Swedish-born Karl Bohlin – chief executive of software company HansaWorld New Zealand Ltd, which has customers in 102 countries – moved to Akaroa in 2018 with his Kiwi wife.

He made the news in 2020 when he announced his own advertising campaign for the township citing a lack of funding and effort from ChristchurchNZ and the Christchurch City Council.

His slogan “Weekends in Akaroa: Where the Magic Lives” ran alongside and conflicted directly with Akaroa District Promotions’ (ADP) marketing strategy and slogan: “Nature’s Playground”, ADP’s chairperson said at the time.

Bohlin told Stuff this week that his own efforts to promote Akaroa – through signage, Christmas lights, print advertising and more – had cost about $200,000 “all out of my own pocket”.

He called the lack of Akaroa-specific marketing to Christchurch residents “stupidity”.

“Christchurch should give more attention to Akaroa … there is so much to do,” Bohlin said.

He believed too much focus was spent on attracting overseas visitors to Akaroa at the expense of Christchurch customers.

“Instead we are dreaming of cruise ships coming back, which is highly unlikely.”

supplied Akaroa should be treated as Canterbury’s jewel in the crown when it comes to marketing to Christchurch residents, the town’s business owners say.

Akaroa “cannot compete” with the Christchurch-focussed marketing budgets afforded to Hanmer Springs by the Hurunui council, Bohlin said.

Bohlin is not the only local business owner who thinks ChristchurchNZ needs to put money into the local tourism budget.

Akaroa Dolphins owner Hugh Waghorn said Christchurch NZ had always been “behind the ball” in promoting Akaroa.

“They think Akaroa is part of Christchurch.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Akaroa Dolphins owner Hugh Waghorn says ChristchurchNZ has always been “behind the ball” in promoting Akaroa.

Shaun Huddelston, of jeweller Fire & Ice, said more promotion to Cantabrians was needed to attract those turned off by the number of cruise ships in the town pre-Covid.

Huddelston said having 90-plus cruise ships a year was good for Akaroa businesses after the earthquakes, but they made the town “not as enjoyable” for people wanting to go somewhere on a day trip.

Now there was a “peaceful feel” to the town, with only 17 smaller ships expected to dock during the 2022-23 cruise season.

Huddelston felt ChristchurchNZ should remind the public Akaroa was open and welcoming to locals.

Supplied Akaroa resident Karl Bohlin says more needs to be done to attract Christchurch residents to the town.

Former Banks Peninsula councillor and retiring ChristchurchNZ board member Andrew Turner said it didn’t surprise him that Akaroa businesses were “feeling the change” after the decrease in visiting cruise ships.

While promotional funding and the make-up of the board were not questions that were appropriate to him to answer, he could understand some business owners may now require extra support, he said.

“I was always concerned for some of the businesses used to the extra footfall … and to not have that incremental business in summer will make a big difference to them.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Former Banks Peninsula councillor Andrew Turner, who was also on the ChristchurchNZ board, says some Akaroa businesses will need more support with fewer cruise ships coming this summer.

ADP, the volunteer agency in charge of Akaroa marketing, did not receive any direct funding from the Christchurch City Council.

ChristchurchNZ is the entity tasked with liaising with the ADP on the town’s marketing.

Hanmer Springs’ marketing budget is handled by the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool and Spa. The pools are owned and operated by the Hurunui council.

Of the $750,000 total marketing budget per year, about $450,000 was directed towards Christchurch residents, general manager Graeme Abbot said.

Supplied Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa dedicates 60% of its annual marketing budget to Christchurch-specific marketing each year.

“We think the funds are at the right level. We think we use it well, and of course we’re limited on how much we spend due to saturation as well,” he said.

Examples included digital billboards, online advertising, radio advertising and promotions, print advertising and editorial.

From October 2021 to September 2022, eftpos spending at Hanmer Springs was estimated at $51.1 million.

About 70% of visitors during this period were from Christchurch, making eftpos spending in Hanmer Springs by Christchurch visitors about $35.77m.

George Heard/Stuff Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa general manager Graeme Abbot says the business spends $450,000 on Christchurch targeted marketing each year.

From October 2021 to October 2022, $22m was spent in Akaroa by residents of Greater Christchurch, which was a 14% increase compared to pre-Covid (after adjusting for inflation). But, this included spending in Akaroa by people who live there.

About $7.3m was spent in Akaroa by other Kiwi visitors in the year to October 2022, a 34% increase on pre-Covid levels after adjusting for inflation.

Cash and other transactions were not tracked.

Hanmer’s pools had 267,642 visitors from Christchurch over this period. This did not include visitors to the wider village, which were not tracked.

ChristchurchNZ did not track how much marketing funding it devoted to Christchurch residents for Akaroa because “given that Banks Peninsula is part of Christchurch City, Akaroa residents are Christchurch residents in terms of the data we track”, head of tourism Kath Low said.

“Our mandate as the regional tourism organisation for Christchurch is to drive visitation to the city from outside of region – predominantly focussing on the domestic fly market and offshore visitors,” she said.

Its website features 204 stories that reference Akaroa, although most are individual listings for Akaroa tourism activities and businesses. It also uses social media to promote Akaroa.

“Akaroa District Promotions are the body who undertake tactical marketing of Akaroa to Christchurch residents, Low said.

“Because ChristchurchNZ’s remit is not marketing Akaroa to Christchurch residents, comparing that to Hurunui’s regional tourism organisation’s promotion of Hanmer is not relevant.”

ADP was unable to provide any figures for its marketing of Akaroa to Christchurch.

It operated in partnership with ChristchurchNZ and the bulk of its annual income came from memberships and website subscriptions, its online membership information said.

Its marketing tools included an Akaroa.com website, tear off maps, social media posts, media and tourism trade visits, newsletters, print and radio media advertising, videos and posters.

