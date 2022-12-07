How will the 'Bali bonk ban' affect Kiwi travellers to Indonesia?

Indonesia’s decision to outlaw sex outside marriage comes as New Zealanders begin booking the first direct flights to Bali since the pandemic started.

The Indonesian parliament has passed a controversial revision of its criminal code which makes extramarital sex punishable by a year in prison for citizens and overseas visitors alike.

Still to be ratified and signed by the president, the new criminal code is expected to come into force within the next three years.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said the ministry is monitoring the impacts of the new code “and will assess in due course whether additional information should be included in our travel advisory for Indonesia”.

READ MORE:

* Indonesia criminalises adultery and extramarital sex

* After a year with hardly any tourists, Bali will reopen for foreign travel in February

* Bali, Indonesia: From more than 6 million foreign tourists to just 45



The current government advice for New Zealanders travelling to Indonesia is “exercise increased caution” including in Jakarta, Surabaya, elsewhere in Sulawesi and in Bali, due to the ongoing threat of terrorism.

More than 83,000 Kiwis visited Indonesia in 2019, making it one of our most popular destinations before Covid-19 began its spread around the world.

Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash The chairman of the Association of the Indonesian Tour and Travel Agencies in Bali questioned how the new rules would be enforced.

Bali’s all-night beach parties are a big draw for many tourists, along with its surfing, temples and yoga retreats. The island has also become a magnet for “digital nomads”, and is hoping to attract more remote workers with its new five-year digital nomad visa.

In late October, Air New Zealand announced it would restart its non-stop flights to Bali in March 2023, making the holiday hot spot more accessible for Kiwis than it has been in years.

The national carrier was anticipating high demand for the route, with chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty saying the airline flew around 17,000 passengers to Bali in 2019.

Australian newspapers have labelled the new legislation the “Bali bonk ban” as it applies to Indonesians and tourists alike, but there are limitations on who it may be applied to.

A copy of the amended code obtained by The Associated Press said adultery charges must be based on police reports lodged by a spouse, parents or children.

Taufik Basari, a legislator of the NasDem party, told The Guardian a tourist could be arrested if they had consensual sex with an Indonesian national, and it was reported to police by the Indonesian’s parent or child.

“I know it will impact tourism, which is why we should explain to the public that reports to police should be limited to what the family feels is really important,” he said. “As a parliamentarian, I will try to find more limitations for the implementation of these articles.”

Firdia Lisnawati/AP The ban on extramarital sex applies to citizens and tourists alike.

The chairman of the Association of the Indonesian Tour and Travel Agencies in Bali, Putu Winastra, questioned how the new rules would be enforced, saying to CNN “Should we ask (overseas unmarried couples) if they are married or not? Do tourist couples have to prove that they are married?” Implementation regulations are needed to fully understand how the new laws will be policed.”

While the ban on extramarital sex is new, there have been some instances where Kiwis have found themselves facing criminal charges in Indonesia for other reasons, often in relation to drugs.

This October, local news site Coconuts Bali reported that a 42-year-old man accused of possessing drugs in Bali could be imprisoned for years or even receive the death penalty if found guilty.

In 2015, fellow Kiwi Antony de Malmanche was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being caught with 1.8km of methamphetamine in his backpack at Denpasar Airport.

Malmanche, from Whanganui, has maintained his innocence, claiming he didn't know the crystal meth was in his backpack when he flew to Bali, where he believed he would be meeting a woman he had been chatting with online.

And in 2017, Myra Lynne Williams, a New Zealander living in Australia, was sentenced to two and a half years in jail after a plastic sachet containing 0.43 grams of methamphetamine fell out of her pocket at Bali’s Ngurah Airport.

The 28-year-old had behaved erratically in an immigration queue after disembarking from a flight from Melbourne on August 31, 2016.

Indonesia’s new criminal code also criminalises the promotion of contraception, and maintains that abortion is illegal, unless a woman has been raped or has a life-threatening medical condition and the foetus is less than 12 weeks old.

It also restores a ban on insulting a sitting president and vice-president, state institutions and national ideology.

-with additional reporting from Aspen Pflughoeft of the Miami Herald