Tourists ignoring closed road signs in Kenepuru Sounds could end in a death, locals fear

Liane and Alan Campbell of Raetihi Lodge in the Kenepuru Sound. Liane is worried that tourists driving campervans will still drive the closed road and have a serious accident.

Tourists are ignoring the closed signs on the flood-damaged Kenepuru Rd and locals fear it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or worse.

Kenepuru Rd was severely damaged again in August’s storm and is currently closed to everyone except residents and emergency services.

Raetihi Lodge owner Liane Campbell said locals knew the road’s “hairy” bits and drove their predominantly 4WDs prudently and cautiously.

However Campbell said “everyone” in the community had seen campervans make their way past the closed signs and were worried an accident on the road would result in headlines and deaths.

READ MORE:

* Flood-damaged Sounds road reopens to public ahead of Easter

* Kenepuru Rd likely to close for extended periods as repairs continue

* Marlborough Sounds open up further as road damage repaired



“There's one part to the road particularly that's incredibly narrow,” she said

“And if you had a big campervan, or if you're a European driving on the wrong side of the road, you'll go off the edge.”

supplied/Supplied A damaged section of Kenepuru Rd following the August flooding that hit the top of the south.

Asked if it was an accident waiting to happen, Campbell said that was her concern.

“We've already got some challenges here, what we don't need is a death on the road with tourists.”

Campbell said the Marlborough District Council needed to put something in place to stop the campervans, such as a barrier or a swipe card to protect drivers and the road itself.

“The world of campervans is all coming back, so now we have to be prepared to make sure everyone's safe.”

There was nothing on Google Maps which said the road was closed, because residents and emergency vehicles could still use it, she said.

Tourists didn’t realise until they reached the closed sign, which was often “too far in” for them to turn around and go back.

Pelorus Promotions Marlborough chair Lynley Perkins said it didn’t matter where the signage was, it was never too late to turn around.

Campervans using the road and the risks they faced was “a true concern”.

She said there were people who ignored the signs and if something happened the road might be closed to everyone including residents.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Visitors are welcome to visit lodges and other parts of the Kenepuru Sound this summer, but they need to travel by water taxi as the road is only open to residents.

Another hotelier who spoke to Stuff said she was concerned about the speed of the trucks working on the sites were travelling.

“It’s dangerous, because they’re big vehicles and they take a lot longer to slow down ... they have to be mindful there are residents on the road.”

The Marlborough District Council has said while they are keen to welcome visitors, it’s asked those heading to the Kenepuru area to make use of the council subsidised water taxis, as Kenepuru Rd was not suitable for visitors.

Marlborough District Council transport recovery advisor Steve Murrin said they had a guard house at the site last year, but the cost was “horrendous” and there wasn’t the money to carry on with it.

On Wednesday, Murrin visited the road as he had received some complaints about signage.

He said as you drove up to the Kenepuru intersection there were signs on both sides of the intersection saying the road was closed, and it was for residents and emergency services only, and at the next turn around area, there was another sign.

“People just don't take any notice – there’s four signs before you get to the last area,” he said.

Supplied A slip on the Kenepuru Rd earlier this year. The road is still only open to residents due to damage suffered in August.

Regarding complaints of the speed of road works trucks, Murrin said they’d “had a good talk to all of our guys to get them to slow down”, and they were in the process of getting a 30kph speed limit on the road from the Linkwater turnoff right through to the Head.

Murrin, who has 30 years of experience with Sounds roads, acknowledged the road could be “scary” to those who weren’t familiar with it, with the outside edge of the road “basically a sheer drop into the sea”.

The council said in a statement the damage sustained to Marlborough Sounds’ roads by the August 2022 storm was substantial, with over twice the damage of the storm of July 2021. Over 670km of Marlborough roads received damage, with over 4,000 faults.

Brya Ingram Construction crews are "pulling out all the stops" to get the Kenepuru Rd back to normal, but normal could be 18 months away. And that depends on the weather. (video first published December 2021)

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said water taxis could be booked through the Picton, Havelock and Blenheim i-SITES, and stay off Kenepuru Rd and its side roads, including Moetapu Bay Rd.

“Over 600km of roads that were damaged in the storm have been returned to public access,” Taylor said.

“But anyone visiting the Sounds should be aware that some roads remain closed, with resident access only and other restrictions.”

Other road restrictions over the summer holiday period:

Resident and emergency access only:

Kenepuru Rd and its side roads: no campervans, vans or buses. 4WD only. No vehicles over 8 metres in length. Light vehicles only, nothing over 3.5 tonnes.

Moetapu Bay Rd: no campervans, vans or buses. 4WD only. Light vehicles only, nothing over 3.5 tonnes or 8m in length.

Resident and visitor access:

Queen Charlotte Drive: no buses/coaches over 12.6 metres in length.

Anakiwa Rd: no buses/coaches.

Visit the Marlborough District Council’s CDEM Map to check the status of any local road in Marlborough.