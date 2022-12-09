For sale: One used jet owned by Elvis Presley. A handyman's dream

After sitting for more than 35 years in a New Mexico 'aircraft graveyard’, the new owner will need to fit new engines.

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that has been left to rot in an aircraft graveyard for more than three decades is now up for auction again.

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar was one of several aircraft owned by the superstar, two of which are on display at the former home of Presley in Graceland.

Bought for US$840,000 in 1976, a year before Presley's death, the jet is full of the mod cons of the day. Along with the TV and VCR player and a cassette deck, there is also a state-of-the-art Kenmore microwave.

The plane is full of 1970s charm, with wood panelling, red velvet upholstery and gold-finish hardware. The interior cabin has seating for up to nine occupants with six of the chairs fitted to swivel and recline.

The jet, which one of only 202 aircraft manufactured between 1957 and 1978 in a private collaboration between JetStar and Lockheed, was sold in 1977 and eventually ended up in storage at a US boneyard, where it is has remained for 35 years.

Over the years there have been several attempts to sell the plane, but none have succeeded.

Documentation for the jet includes the Aircraft Security Agreement deal signed by Presley.

The plane is being sold by Mecum Auctions and on the listing it admits that there is a bit of work to do.

“While the P&W engines and many cockpit components have been removed and no engines or replacement parts will be included with the sale of Elvis’ jet, it serves as an incredible restoration opportunity and a chance to create a unique Elvis exhibit for all the world to enjoy.”

The winning bidder will also have to dissemble the jet for shipping.

The auctioneers added that the “JetStar is a truly rare bird" and that “this opportunity for a new owner to acquire an extravagant piece of his aviation past is a momentous occasion with untold room for flights of rock ‘n’ roll fancy".

The auction will take place next month.

