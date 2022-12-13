Gone in 60 million seconds - BMW owner removes car parked for two years at Dunedin Airport

This BMW has been parked at Dunedin Airport for two years, racking up a parking ticket of around $8,000

A BMW parked at Dunedin Airport for more than two years has been collected by its owner, but at what cost?

Last month, Stuff reported that the 2010 BMW 528i vehicles, which includes the personalised number plate KISS XO, had been parked at the airport since the Covid-19 pandemic led to international border closures.

The owner, who is from Oman but recently returned to New Zealand told Stuff he planned to collect the vehicle.

Similar aged vehicles sell for around $8000 on TradeMe, which is what a parking ticket would cost according to the airport’s online parking calculator.

The deregistered car, which happens if a vehicle has been unlicensed for over 12 months, was no longer found parked at the airport this week.

An airport spokesperson confirmed the owner of the car had removed his vehicle ‘’based on an agreed amount to be paid’’.

The owner did not respond to further questions.

Chris Burgess/Supplied Dunedin airport confirmed the owner of the car had removed his vehicle “based on an agreed amount”.

The man previously said he parked the car at the airport a few weeks before New Zealand’s borders closed, but declined to give any further details.

The vehicle’s long-term parking plight was highlighted in a series of tweets by Dunedin man Chris Burgess.

The Dunedin case had a happier ending than that of a blue Suzuki Swift which had been parked for two years at New Plymouth Airport.

That vehicle, which had unpaid parking of $7800, was claimed by the finance company.