Gone in 60 million seconds: BMW owner removes car parked for two years at airport

This BMW was parked at Dunedin Airport for two years – until this week – racking up parking costs of about $8000.

A BMW parked at Dunedin Airport for more than two years has been collected by its owner, but at what cost?

Last month, Stuff reported that a 2010 BMW 528i vehicle, which has the personalised number plate KISS XO, had been parked at the airport since the Covid-19 pandemic led to international border closures.

The owner, who is from Oman but recently returned to New Zealand, told Stuff he planned to collect the vehicle.

Vehicles of a similar age sell for about $8000 on Trade Me, which is what the owner’s parking ticket would cost according to the airport’s online parking calculator.

The car had been deregistered, which happens if a vehicle has been unlicensed for over 12 months.

It was no longer parked at the airport this week.

An airport spokesperson confirmed the owner had removed his vehicle after coming up with “an agreed amount to be paid”.

Chris Burgess/Supplied Dunedin Airport confirmed the owner of the car has removed his vehicle after coming up with “an agreed amount” to be paid.

The owner previously said he parked the car at the airport a few weeks before New Zealand’s borders closed, but declined to give any further details.

He did not respond to further questions.

The vehicle’s long-term parking plight was highlighted in a series of tweets by Dunedin man Chris Burgess.

The Dunedin case had a happier ending than that of a blue Suzuki Swift, which was parked for two years at New Plymouth Airport.

The vehicle, which had unpaid parking of $7800, was claimed by a finance company.