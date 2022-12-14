Surprise! She didn't know she was pregnant, until she started to give birth on a plane to Spain

The surprise delivery occurred on a KLM flight from Guyaquil, Ecuador to Spain via the Netherlands (file photo).

It was surprises all around on a recent KLM flight as an unsuspecting passenger started to give birth mid-flight.

The flyer, only identified by her first name of Tamara, began to have stomach pains on the service from Ecuador to Spain via Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The flight was a couple of hours away from stopping in Amsterdam when Tamara went to the toilet with cramps.

Much to her surprise, “after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands”, said the Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid hospital in a statement reported by news outlet NL Times.

“Tamara had no idea she was pregnant and was quite taken aback by the event."

She was helped by two doctors and a nurse from Austria who were passengers on the plane. The baby was named Maximiliano after one of the medical helpers.

"Both Tamara and Maximiliano were fortunately in good health," said the hospital.

Babies being born mid-flight are pretty rare, although mothers generally know they are pregnant at least.

This year cabin crew in China had to help deliver a baby boy mid-flight, while a mother from Ghana to the US gave birth midway through the 11-hour flight.

Two years ago a flight in Asia landed with an accidental extra passenger. The sudden arrival took place on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok, Thailand.

In 2019, a pregnant woman gave birth to 'Baby Sky' on a US plane.

A few years earlier, a baby was born on a Southwest flight, while being born on board a flight from Saudi Arabia to India got one baby free travel on the airline for life.

In 2017, a pregnant woman who unexpectedly gave birth on a flight named her new baby after the airline, Jetstar.