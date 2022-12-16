Uganda's president posted an image of the 'beauty' of his country. But it's a picture from New Zealand

The president of Uganda has come in for some ribbing after he posted a photo on Twitter extolling the ‘beauty’ of his country using a photo that looks suspiciously like Mt Sefton in the Southern Alps.

Yoweri Museveni has been on a world tour and posted on social media: “In both my speeches in London, UK on Monday and the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC today. I have continued to highlight the unique beauty of Uganda, the marvel of Rwenzori and the good high-altitude climate. That is why you find permanent snow on the Equator.”

While the Rwenzori mountains are indeed beautiful, they are not in the image he shared.

It appears the photo has been used incorrectly in the past to promote the African range and shows up in multiple Google image searches, something that the defenders of Museveni have pointed out.

“To prove this is Mt Rwenzori, I consulted uncle google. Plus remember I’m a Neighbour to this Mt. Yes it snows & I grew up seeing this. Thx for marketing Ug Excellency,” wrote one politician with the image attached to a gorilla tracking tour company.

Jude Gillies Mt Sefton, left and The Footstool from the Hooker Valley track.

But a group calling itself Debunk Media Initiative countered saying: “Fake images are being used by most travel companies in searches on @Google showing it is Mt. Rwenzori when it is not.”

Others have seen the funny side with one saying Uganda will commence an “impending colonisation of the [New Zealand] mountain”.

It's not the first time that incorrect images have been using to promote tourist destinations.

In 2019 international travel publisher Fodor was advertising its yet-to-be-released Melbourne guide with an image of the Gold Coast on its cover.

Another image from Esperance, Australia was being used to promote Hawaii, reported the ABC.