Locals want longest place name sign removed, with new sign on their land

Longest place name in the world, Taumatawhakatangi­hangakoauauotamatea­turipukakapikimaunga­horonukupokaiwhen­uakitanatahu, in southern Hawkes Bay and the hill behind where Maori chief Tamatea played his flute to lament the death of his brother (according to the sign).

A much-photographed and (somewhat) famous sign celebrating the world’s longest place will be staying put for now after the council that owns it and a local whānau, which wants the sign removed and replaced with a new sign on their own private property, agreed to taihoa on next steps until next year.

The sign tells of the story behind the name of a nearby hill: Taumatawhakatangi­hangakoauauotamatea­turipukakapikimaunga­horonukupokaiwhen­uakitanatahu.

Peggy Scott, whose whānau owns the private land containing the hill, said on Thursday that they intended to remove the sign in coming days and replace it with a new sign to be unveiled on private land a short distance along Wimbledon Rd on Saturday.

Scott said the new sign would be located at the entrance to the property “to show people to the actual site”.

As far as she knew the only people who had a difficulty with the whānau’s plans were the staff of Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, which owns the sign.

“I don’t know why. I’m guessing it has something to do with having some form of control, I don’t know. We’re having a korero today about it,” she said.

When Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker was asked about this on Thursday morning she said she was unaware of any staff direction to have the sign removed.

Later in the day, however, council chief executive Doug Tate said the council recognised the Scott whānau as the “hapū endorsed kaitiaki” of the name and said the council had been supporting the whānau’s vision for some time.

SUPPLIED There has been a roadside sign, of some kind, pointing to the hill with the world's longest place name for many decades.

He said the council had now provided guidance to the whānau about the need for public consultation prior to any changes being made and said the whānau had said it would now make a formal request of the council to have the sign removed.

“We are excited to see what their new signage and plans look like and will continue to work alongside them as the conversations continue,” Tate said.

The present sign, near Pōrangahau, south of Waipukurau in southern Hawke’s Bay, has been in place for more than 15 years and is a tourist attraction.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The sign is about 10m long. (File photo)

Scott said: “Our whānau own the wahi tapu site the locals have called Te Taumata, and we have plans of trying to make it accessible to the public so we can properly educate people about the history and what the name really means, the history of our tĪpuna. It’s all been said by our kaumatua who have this knowledge they want to share”.

The name roughly translates as "The summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his flute to his loved one".

The hill itself is not distinctive, just one of a cluster surrounded by farmland, but the sign beside the road certainly is, all 10m of it.

There has been a roadside sign identifying the feature for many decades.

The new sign was “just seconds drive” from the present sign, and would be visible from the road, she said.

“We’ll have parking, and eventually we’ll have resting spaces, toilet facilities and stuff like that.”

GEORGIA MAY GILBERTSON/STUFF Ross Scott wants more people to see and learn about the legendary warrior and traveller Tamatea, who the world's longest place name comes from. (Published in 2020)

The sign that is there presently is “just a sign on the side of the road that has no significance”, she said.

The present sign, which was “pretty pakaru (broken)” would be set aside.

“It all comes down to protecting the integrity and upholding the mana of our tīpuna. We feel that by doing it that way it uplifts a lot of our people. And we want to pump out the right message. There’s more to it that than the length of the place name,” she said.

It was also important that the name’s story be told by tangata whenua, she said.