Longest place name sign looks set to be removed, leaving council in the dark

Longest place name in the world, Taumatawhakatangi­hangakoauauotamatea­turipukakapikimaunga­horonukupokaiwhen­uakitanatahu, in southern Hawkes Bay and the hill behind where Maori chief Tamatea played his flute to lament the death of his brother (according to the sign).

A much-photographed and (somewhat) famous sign celebrating the world’s longest place name appears set to be taken down by locals this weekend to be replaced with a new sign on their own private property.

The sign is owned by the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council and Mayor Alex Walker said on Thursday that she was unaware of any staff direction to have the sign removed.

A meeting was taking place later on Thursday to find out exactly what was going on.

The present sign, near Pōrangahau, south of Waipukurau in southern Hawke’s Bay, has been in place for more than 15 years and is a tourist attraction.

READ MORE:

* World Famous in New Zealand: Hawke's Bay's Taumata Hill

* New Zealand's longest place name among many officially changed to add macrons

* Wacky places that make New Zealand famous around the world



It tells of the story behind the name of a nearby hill: Taumatawhakatangi­hangakoauauotamatea­turipukakapikimaunga­horonukupokaiwhen­uakitanatahu.

SUPPLIED There has been a roadside sign, of some kind, pointing to the hill with the world's longest place name for many decades.

The name roughly translates as "The summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his flute to his loved one".

The hill itself is not distinctive, just one of a cluster surrounded by farmland, but the sign beside the road certainly is, all 10 metres of it.

There has been a roadside sign identifying the feature for many decades.

But a local whānau that owns the land including the hill, the Scotts, intends to remove the sign in coming days and replace it with a new sign to be unveiled on private land a short distance along Wimbledon Rd on Saturday.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The sign is about 10m long. (file photo)

Peggy Scott said the new sign would be located at the entrance to the property “to show people to the actual site”.

“Our whānau own the wahi tapu site the locals have called Te Taumata, and we have plans of trying to make it accessible to the public so we can properly educate people about the history and what the name really means, the history of our tipuna. It’s all been said by our kaumatua who have this knowledge they want to share,” she said.

The new sign was “just seconds drive” from the present sign, and would be visible from the road, she said.

“We’ll have parking, and eventually we’ll have resting spaces, toilet facilities and stuff like that.”

GEORGIA MAY GILBERTSON/STUFF Ross Scott wants more people to see and learn about the legendary warrior and traveller Tamatea, who the world's longest place name comes from. (Published in 2020)

The sign that is there presently is “just a sign on the side of the road that has no significance”, she said.

The present sign, which was “pretty pukaru (broken)” would be set aside.

“It all comes down to protecting the integrity and upholding the mana of our tipuna. We feel that by doing it that way it uplifts a lot of our people. And we want to pump out the right message. There’s more to it that than the length of the place name,” she said.

It was also important that the name’s story be told by tangata whenua, she said.

Scott said the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council staff were the only people who had difficulty with the whānau’s plans.

“I don’t know why. I’m guessing it has something to do with having some form of control, I don’t know. We’re having a korero today about it,” she said.