The Christmas item banned by many airlines but is OK here in NZ

As the great Christmas travel rush gets underway around the world, passengers are being warned that a simple festive item may get confiscated before they get onboard.

More than a dozen airlines ban Christmas crackers from luggage, both checked and carry-on, while the US Transportation Security Administration does not allow them into the country at all, categorising them as flammable alongside sparklers and fireworks.

The list of 18 airlines with bans was compiled by Petebarden.co.uk and includes Air New Zealand, but that's not necessarily correct.

The national carrier says it abides by the rules set out by Aviation Security Service (AvSec).

READ MORE:

* Is it worth making your own crackers?

* The strangest things you cannot take on a plane

* Explainer: Why all passengers are re-screened after an airport security breach



A spokesperson for the national security agency said: “When flying domestically or internationally departing from a New Zealand airport, Christmas crackers won’t be removed by AvSec. These are the commercial store-bought crackers.

“What isn’t allowed to be carried, and will be removed, are the packets of cracker snaps used to make homemade crackers.

“It is also important for passengers to be aware of what can or can’t be carried as per the conditions of carriage of the airline they are flying with.”

123RF More than a dozen airlines ban Christmas crackers from luggage, both checked and carry-on.

Jetstar limits the number of boxes travellers can bring with them and prevents them being flown in carry-on bags.

It allows a maximum of two packets of standard-size Christmas Crackers or Bon Bons in their original packaging to be carried in checked baggage. Each packet must not contain more than 12 Christmas Crackers or Bon Bons, while homemade or unassembled “make your own” Christmas cracker kits, sparklers or party poppers are not allowed onboard.

Elsewhere around the world airlines including Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Emirates have an outright ban on crackers, while others including British Airways and Qatar allow up to two boxes in checked luggage.