Passengers on cruise ship stopped by snails upset about compensation

The Coral Princess had sea snails living in the discharge pipes. (File photo)

Passengers aboard a cruise ship stopped from entering New Zealand waters because of a sea snail infestation are unhappy with the compensation offered.

The Coral Princess had to abandon a planned cruise around Milford Sound this week after sea snails were found in the ship’s discharge pipes.

Instead, the boat was forced to head around Cape Reinga and over to the east coast of New Zealand, where it is now sitting 77km off Tauranga while the snails are removed.

A dive team, which has been there since about 5pm on Thursday, was cleaning the hull and discharge pipes, which is expected to take around 24 hours, according to a letter from the boat’s captain.

READ MORE:

* Cruise ship too dirty for Milford Sound after sea snails found

* Grand Princess: The cruise ship with an infamous coronavirus outbreak sets sail again

* Coronavirus: Company 'knew' virus was running rampant on Ruby Princess, court told



The letter also said passengers would receive AUD$100 ($106) and 15% off their next trip with the operator Princess Cruises, which passenger Christine McDonald said, “[m]ost passengers are not very happy with”.

She has been on the ship for a week, with just one stop in Brisbane after boarding in Auckland on December 15.

McDonald said there had been “very little” detailed communication with passengers, who didn’t know if they would be docking in Lyttleton by Christmas Day as planned.

Christine McDonald/Supplied The Coral Princess cruise ship is being cleaned by teams of professional divers after snails were found in its discharge pipe.

“Having said all of that, life is still very good on a cruise ship,” she said.

“The food is wonderful, the service is brilliant, the entertainment is fantastic and the weather is good. We might be drifting, going nowhere, but we are doing it in style.”

The Ministry for Primary Industries yesterday confirmed the ship was turned away from Milford Sound because of biofouling – the name given to plants, animals, or micro-organisms growing on a ship’s hull.

Chris McKeen/Stuff P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years (video published August 2022).

“We know that nearly 90% of marine pests arrive in this country on the submerged surfaces of international vessels,” said Paul Hallett from Biosecurity NZ.

Hallet said the snails are potentially a mobile organism that could invade marine areas and could carry dangerous pathogens.

A Princess Cruises spokesperson said while the circumstances were rare, they do occur from time to time “and despite changes to our planned itinerary, service and activities onboard remain the same”.

They said in lieu of travelling to Fiordland and Dunedin, passengers would spend “a few extra days” at sea before arriving in Christchurch for Christmas.

They said the ship would still visit scheduled destinations including Wellington, Napier Tauranga and Auckland.