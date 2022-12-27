How long does it take to clean an Air New Zealand 787?

A look at what it takes to clean each aircraft between flights.

Air New Zealand has given Stuff Travel a little behind-the-scenes tour of what it takes to clean an aircraft between flights.

Onboard a recently arrived 787 from New York’s JFK Airport, Aaron Heberley, Team Manager of Cleaning said a lot goes on in the background that the public never see to make sure every plane is “very clean and very hygienic”.

The flight to Auckland had just completed a 17-hour journey so the crew had to take off every blanket and strip all the pillow cases, and then replace them with clean ones and redress the aircraft.

Heberley said some of the hardest places to clean are the seats themselves, as well as under them, due to the confined space.

“A staff member has got to go between the seats, bend down, pick up any additional rubbish, and then go through each individual seat pocket as well.”

High touchpoints including the tables, screens and windows get wiped and sterilised after each flight.

Heberley said the crew don't call themselves cleaners either, but rather the “Interior Presentation Team” as they are “setting [the aircraft] up for success”.

He added a typical 787 aircraft takes about 35 minutes to fully clean.

In brief

Hardest places to clean?

Generally the ceilings. That said, areas that are hard to access are checked during deep cleans when the aircraft goes to the hangar.

What gets cleaned the most?

High touchpoints are focussed on the most. Tray tables, in-flight entertainment systems, windows, armrests and toilets.

What gets cleaned the least?

Areas like grills, overhead bins get cleaned if crew notice during checks they need attention.

All areas get a deeper inspection when the aircraft goes for its checks to the hangar.

What gets left in seat pockets?

Lots! Cell phones, tablets, toys, scarves, and books. People have even left carry-on bags behind, including last week.

How much disinfectant is used?

Currently, about five litres of disinfectant per plane, which is six-seven 750ml bottles of Calla (cleaning solution).

How many seats are cleaned daily at Auckland International?

10,000-15,000 seats.

How many people are in each Interior Presentation Team crew?

17-18.

How long does it take to clean a 787?

35 minutes.