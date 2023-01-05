Air NZ to allow baggage trackers amid lost luggage chaos, MP says

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport.

Air New Zealand is now allowing baggage trackers to be used on its flights and is loosely policing cabin baggage limits in response to passengers’ concerns around losing their luggage, a National MP says he has been told.

The airline has confirmed passengers are welcome to use baggage trackers but says customers should still adhere to limits for carry-on bags.

Dr Shane Reti wrote to both Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport this week after he saw baggage piled up at the arrivals hall on December 26, offering suggestions as to how the situation could be improved.

Reti said he received a response “within an hour” from Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran, who explained the steps the airline was taking.

He said he was told the airline had “significantly” increased call centre and baggage handling resources, and that baggage trackers such as AirTags and Tiles are now allowed on Air New Zealand flights.

Reti said Foran also responded to his suggestion that there needed to be more leniency in terms of baggage weight for customers wanting to travel with carry-on baggage only. Economy passengers are typically allowed one carry-on bag that can weigh up to 7kg.

Shane Reti/Supplied MP Shane Reti photographed baggage piled up in the arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport on December 26.

“He wrote back saying there was a looseness of policy in as much that there still needed to be safety – so you couldn’t bring 20kg up in the cabin, but they did have a looseness of policy to reflect this concern.”

Air New Zealand chief corporate affairs officer Mat Bolland said the Civil Aviation Authority has approved the use of AirTags in checked luggage, in line with the advice of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

“Air New Zealand welcomes customers using them to track their luggage.”

But he clarified the airline had not changed its carry-on baggage policy, though staff “work with customers as best we can so they can carry what they need to on board the aircraft”.

“Our advice is to carry any key documents, valuables and medication with you on the aircraft, including a change of clothing,” he said.

"With full flights, overhead cabin space is generally full so we ask customers to make sure they bring on board the allocated carry-on luggage only.”

Reti said he also received a response from an Auckland Airport spokesperson who noted they had also increased baggage handling staff and installed storage racks for the yet-to-be-claimed baggage.

However, the logistics of how people would be able to actually claim their bags from the massive piles still needed to be considered, Reti said.

“They are exploring creative solutions... I sensed an absolute sense of urgency,” he said.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson confirmed the airport had spoken directly to Reti regarding his concerns.

“Auckland Airport told Dr Reti that significant disruption at overseas airports continue to impact travellers arriving internationally, with a higher-than-normal volume of mishandled baggage and that we recognise this is frustrating for travellers,” the spokesperson said.

“While airlines, alongside their groundhandlers, are responsible for customers’ bags and ensuring they reach the right destination, Auckland Airport is continuing to proactively support local airline, groundhandling and government agency teams as they work to efficiently process mishandled bags. This includes increasing available storage and a baggage racking system.”

The airport’s advice to travellers was to pack any critical items, such as medications, in carry-on bags instead of checked luggage.

Travellers with lost baggage should get in touch with the airline that flew them to New Zealand.

Reti said after seeing the traction the photo he took of the baggage piled up at Auckland Airport had received online, he realised there needed to be a “champion” of the issue.

“I will stay onto them until we find some pervasive solutions that join people back with their baggage.”