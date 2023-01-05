'No issue' with AirTags being used on flights, CAA says

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority [CAA] says baggage trackers like AirTags can be used on flights in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand has also confirmed that customers are welcome to use them on their checked baggage.

A spokesperson for the CAA said the regulator was working on a “formal exemption" for AirTags and similar baggage tracking devices to be used on Air New Zealand’s flights.

However, while the exemption was being worked on, the CAA had “no issue” with AirTags being used, and the Aviation Security Service wasn’t screening for them.

READ MORE:

* Air NZ to allow baggage trackers amid lost luggage chaos, MP says

* What to know before using an AirTag or other baggage tracker on your luggage

* Bagmageddon: The suitcases lost for a week at Auckland airport



Under civil aviation rules, devices that contain lithium batteries must be completely switched off when carried in checked luggage.

Supplied Apple’s AirTag allows you to track the location of your bag using an iPhone.

Popular baggage trackers like the Apple AirTag and Tile must be turned on to work, which is why the exemption is required.

The CAA spokesperson noted that the international aviation regulator has been reviewing baggage trackers and as a result, it is anticipated that the rules will be amended later this year. If or when this happens, the exemptions will no longer be necessary.

The aviation regulator for the US, the Federal Aviation Administration, has already cleared the use of AirTags in checked luggage.

“Luggage tracking devices powered by lithium metal cells that have 0.3 grams or less of lithium can be used on checked baggage," the FAA said in a statement in October.

"Apple AirTags meet this threshold; other luggage tracking devices may not.”

While airlines like Qantas and Jetstar have never had any restrictions on using baggage trackers, there has been confusion over whether or not travellers are allowed to use them when flying with Air New Zealand.

The Air New Zealand website still states that only battery-powered baggage trackers that can be turned off will be accepted in checked baggage.

But on December 22, Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran told RNZ baggage trackers were allowed in checked luggage.

“We’ve now been able to get approval to accept the baggage tracking devices,” he said.

“People are using them and we’ve adjusted and have been able to get the right approvals to get on and do that.”

Air New Zealand chief corporate affairs officer Mat Bolland reiterated this message on Wednesday, telling Stuff the airline “welcomes customers using them to track their baggage”.