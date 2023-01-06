Fiji-bound? Here's what you can do to beat the baggage woes

Getting the kids to hunt down your lost luggage will keep them busy for days.

Passengers travelling to Fiji can now carry essentials, medicine and spare clothing in their carry-on baggage, Fiji Airways has announced.

These are items required to be checked in and whether the move is a policy change by Fiji Airways has not been made clear by the airline.

But with global delays in baggage clearance, Fiji Airways says passengers will be affected.

The airline said its services were also impacted by the “worldwide crisis” caused by a peak in travel, strained ground-handling services for all airlines, and “third-party resourcing challenges and adverse weather.”

READ MORE:

* No quick fix for baggage woes as airlines bring in volunteer staff

* Bagmageddon: The suitcases lost for a week at Auckland airport

* These are the Pacific Islands that Kiwis can travel to this winter

* Fiji travel: Visitors share their verdict on flight and quarantine experience



Fiji Airways flies to and from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Together with its codeshare partners, the airline also offers flights to Nadi from New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North and Queenstown.

Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill announced last month that 63,646 tourists were welcomed in November, 92% of pre-Covid visitor arrivals.

Tourism Fiji Fiji reopened its international borders in December 2021 after the Pacific nation was closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fiji Airways said it was doing everything to ensure passengers received their baggage in a timely manner.

According to Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa, close to 180,000 Kiwis had left New Zealand during the four weeks ending on December 21.

The Christmas travel peak compounded problems with lost luggage building up at Auckland Airport.

While some travellers wondered if they would ever see their bags again, industry officials said there was no quick fix.

Biosecurity requirements have added another layer of problems.

Fiji Airways said “in many instances, airport baggage holding rooms are beyond capacity and thousands of bags are in queue for security clearance and processing before they can be reunited with guests.

“This is a time-consuming process with many airlines being affected,” an airline spokesperson said.

“At Auckland Airport, for example, mandatory baggage screening and clearance is taking up to seven days.”

Bags requiring secondary screening were taking seven more days to clear, the spokesperson said.

“There are also delays in Australia and Canada and bad weather in the United States is causing many flight cancellations, which is exacerbating the problem.”

AP The UK is one of many countries experiencing airport baggage delays as a result of staff shortages.

In mid-December, the aviation sector in Aotearoa revealed it was still struggling with sickness, staff shortages and airlines, and warned of disruptions over an extremely busy summer season.

In the four weeks ending December 21, 2022 more than 200,000 people arrived in New Zealand – 4% more than the same period in 2021.

Visitor arrivals to New Zealand is expected to grow to 5.4% a year, with a 4.5 million forecast for 2022, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Australia is Aotearoa’s largest visitor market - 40% – with close to two million tourists crossing the ditch last year.

The ministry’s forecast also shows that this market will continue to grow in 2023.

Another major source for New Zealand is China – now Aotearoa’s largest market in terms of expenditure since 2017.

Travelling to Fiji?

Some essential things you need to know before your flight.

Vaccination requirements: Quarantine-free travel is only open to fully vaccinated travellers, so New Zealanders will need to have their International Travel Vaccination Certificate with them, which you can download via My Covid Record.

Travel insurance: Travel insurance is compulsory when visiting Fiji, and it must include Covid-19 cover. Providers like Southern Cross now offer unlimited medical expenses when diagnosed with Covid-19 – but always check the fine print

Checking in for the flight: You'll need to show your vaccination certificate and travel insurance at the check-in.

Post-arrival rapid antigen tests (RATs) are no longer required for travellers to Fiji.