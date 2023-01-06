Jerk move or clever? Couple's plane seat 'hack' divides opinion

When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

A couple in the US has provoked mixed opinions after posting a video ‘hack’ onboard a recent Southwest Airlines flight.

The carrier, which has had a torrid time lately in the US after cancelling thousands of flights, does not assign seats to customers. Instead, people board in groups and positions.

In the video posted to Instagram entitled, Southwest Airlines Etiquette, the couple are seen blocking out the row by sitting in the aisle and window seats leaving the middle seat free, reports the New York Post.

“Southwest flight. We took the aisle and the window until we found the right person,” was the text written on the video.

In the clip, which has since been removed, the couple are seen discussing which of the other passengers who are boarding would be a good seat partner.

When a young man with headphones comes on, the couple confirm with each other that he is the one and tap him on the shoulder, asking: “Do you want to sit here?”

123RF A couple in the US has provoked mixed opinions after posting a video ‘hack’ (file photo).

He agrees and the wife then moves into the middle seat.

“She was just looking for somebody ‘cool’ to scoot over,” said the husband to their new seatmate.

Some social media users were upset about who would be deemed “right”.

“Exactly the type of people that make me cringe,” wrote one commentator.

“​​​​​​It’s a form of discrimination,” was another.

”The fact that people are not ashamed, but advertise that they do this is what floors me,” was another take.

”So, why did he look 'cool' and not the 65-plus old gentleman that walked past your seat? Ageism is a thing,” was another response.

However other comments were much more supportive.

'Haha, I have A-List on Southwest (I board first) and we do this EVERYTIME we fly,” was one comment.

“Love that. I’ll have to try that sometime,” wrote another.