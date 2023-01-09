Purr-fect giveaway: Airline offers free flights to anyone who adopts kittens

The kittens have been put for adoption by charity Animal Foundation.

An airline in the US is offering free flights as an incentive to find new homes for three tiny kittens.

Las Vegas-based charity Animal Foundation posted images of the stray trio on Twitter having named them after airlines Frontier, Delta and Spirit. In an apparent nod to the recent troubles at Southwest, one of the kittens was swiftly renamed.

“Meet the newest additions to our kitten nursery! Spirit’s name used to be Southwest, but due to recent events, our marketing team requested we change it.”

Coverage of the kittens on local news caught the attention of Frontier who are now offering flight vouchers to those who adopt the felines.

“This is so sweet! Thank you for the honor, @animalfndlv! We’d love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier.”

The vouchers are said to be worth US$250 each.

In a statement to The Independent, Frontier said the plight of animals is “near and dear to us”.

“Every one of our aircraft features an animal on its tail with a name and special backstory with many of them from threatened or endangered species. We were more than happy to provide a little extra incentive to encourage the adoption of these three precious kittens.”

The charity said the kittens will be rehomed once they get a bit bigger and its medical team clears them to leave.