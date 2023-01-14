Aussie jetskier aims to circumnavigate New Zealand

Lindsay Warner is aiming to do the first solo circumnavigation of New Zealand on a jet ski.

Lindsay Warner dealt with isolation and the risk posed by crocodiles to become the first person to circumnavigate Australia on a jet ski.

The 64-year-old Australian is planning to leave Oriental Bay on Saturday chasing another record – to become the first person to circumnavigate New Zealand solo on a jet ski.

It took him 89 days, covering 15,000km, to get around Australia.

As well as crocodiles, there was the threat of sharks, the wilderness of the Gulf of Carpentaria​, giant ocean swells and extreme heat.

At roughly 5000km, circumnavigating New Zealand should be a much easier proposition.

Travelling around New Zealand should take him about 25 days and the biggest challenge will be the bottom of the South Island, an area renowned for bad weather, big waves and isolation.

Starting at Oriental Bay and heading down the east coast of the South Island, Warner is prepared for wild weather.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lindsay Warner will be battling rough seas and changeable weather as he jet skis around New Zealand.

“What I have learned, in the two weeks I have been here, is that the weather is quite unpredictable and you can have two or three weather patterns at the same time.”

Going solo means being prepared to get out of trouble by himself. The best way to avoid problems, he said, is being well-prepared and having the right gear.

An extensive system of clothing he designed himself would keep him dry and warm.

Having previously worn a wetsuit, he found there was one big disadvantage.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lindsay Warner is using the blue jet ski to get circumvent New Zealand and has a brand-new Kawasaki as a back-up.

“The problem with a wetsuit is that you can’t take a piss in it.”

Safety is his biggest concern and as well as four personal locator beacons, he has a GPS tracker so his support crew know where he is at all times.

Stops are pre-planned, enabling him to refuel and do any mechanical work required.

His jet ski, a Kawasaki Ultra, is the same one that he used for his Australian trip and he also has a new Kawasaki for back-up.

“It does not have a huge amount of power but it is reliable.”

One threat he is happy not to deal with is crocodiles. They were a major problem in many parts of Australia and he encountered them regularly, especially when camping or refuelling.

Melanoma survivor Jeremy Burfoot and his close friend Brad Burton completed the first New Zealand circumnavigation in 22 days, in 2012, but Warner said he can find no record of anyone doing it solo.

So why does he do it?

supplied Lindsay Warner had to remember, whenever he got off his jet ski whilst going around Australia, to be careful not to become dinner for a crocodile.

Before his Australian adventure, he wrote: “I like testing myself and there is nothing more demanding than climbing a mountain, on your own.”

His main motivation is to start conversations about men’s health.

“Conversations about men's health need to be had and if this trip creates a conversation or assists one person make a healthy life decision, it will be worth it.”

You can follow Warner around New Zealand on Jetski New Zealand.