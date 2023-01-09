Can you get away without paying speeding fines in Europe?

Michael Gebicki is an Australian-based writer and photographer

A speeding fine just caught up with me. From Italy, in May 2022. It's come in a letter from the commune, the local government area, where the offence was committed, in English, notifying me of a violation of article 142,8 of the Italian traffic code. That puts the offence at somewhere between 10 and 40kph over the speed limit, although the fine - €136.10 (NZ$228.65) – suggests speeding at the lower end of that scale.

The fact that the letter comes from the commune means I tripped a speed camera while passing through the village where I was staying. The Italian authorities are tough on those who break the 50kph speed limit which applies in urban areas, towns and villages, even though they might turn a blind eye to anyone driving 30kph over the 130kph speed limit on the autostrada. It's the same story in France and Germany.

Traffic authorities have ways of extracting the fine without you having any say in the matter. They can squeeze the car-hire operator for your credit card details and charge you, and that's standard practice.

Electronic cameras don't always advertise their presence, and you might not even be aware you've been done for speeding until an email from your car-hire agency tells you your account has been debited. On top of the fine, this might incur an administration fee from your hire firm. When the offence happens in the EU, details might be sparse. Stringent EU privacy laws prevent government agencies from sharing information, including breaches of the law, with third parties, such as a car-hire firm.

In my case, the letter from the commune is an exception. It gave me the option to pay up or lodge an appeal. If I did neither I would be liable for the compulsory payment of 50% of the maximum penalty amount and process costs. The letter doesn't specify an amount, but the current maximum penalty for a traffic violation in Italy is €9296 ($15,602).

I paid up. I'll be visiting Italy again and driving, and a brush with the law could get awkward, but more than that, it's the right thing to do. Breaking another country's laws and trying to dodge the consequences is just plain wrong. Besides, a small dose of pain reminds me to pay attention in future. But what if I didn't? Could the long arm of the law stretch all the way here?

What happens if you don't pay?

It depends on where the offence happened, and some countries are more vigorous in pursuit of foreign lawbreakers than others. Also, what the car-hire operator's policies are. Your contract with your car-hire operator most likely says you are liable for any fines you incur, and that the operator is obliged to hand over your personal details to the authorities. That makes it easy for those authorities to charge the violation to your credit card.

There is also the nagging thought that if not paid within five days of receipt of the notice, my Italian fine would increase by almost 40%. If not paid within 60 days it would escalate by 165%. If I'm ever pulled over by the police in Italy there's a fair chance that any unpaid fines would show up, with interest applied over the intervening time span. Even if I don't return, that's the kind of interest rate that would make a mafiosi sit up and pay attention.

There is an outside chance that a debt collection agency might acquire that fine and next thing there's someone standing at your front door walking you through a mutually acceptable repayment scheme. Declining to negotiate is clearly off the table.

One unlikely outcome from non-payment of a speeding fine is problems re-entering that country. Traffic police do not usually communicate with border control. Provided the offence is minor, non-payment is not going to stop me from entering Italy, the USA or any other country where I might have committed a historic transgression of traffic rules. Nor will a traffic offence committed in any country prevent me from subsequently applying for a visa.

UK

The UK uses a three-band system to determine speeding fines, based on the number of mph over the speed limit at the time of the offence. A Band "A" Fine – for example driving 1-15mph (1-24kph) over the speed limit in a 50mph (80kph) zone – will result in a fine of 25 – 75% of your weekly income. Drive at 51mph (82kph) or more in a 30mph (48kph) zone, a Band "C" offence, and you get walloped with a fine of 125–175% of your weekly income. It's a complicated system that becomes even more so in the case of foreign drivers. Minimum fine is £100 ($190), maximum is £2500 ($4766).

France

If the speed limit is 50kph and you are less than 20kph over that, the fine is €68 ($114). More than 20kph over and the fine is €135 ($226), and €1500 ($2517) for 50kph above the limit. Fines are reduced for quick payment, but if you leave it for 45 days or more, that €135 fine blows out to €375 ($629).

USA

Each state sets its own penalties for speeding violations. Average cost for a speeding fine is around US$150 ($236), to a maximum of around US$500 ($788), although slightly more in some states.

Norway

Travel at 1-5kph above the limit and you pay a fairly modest NOK850 ($134), but 11-15 over and it escalates to NOK4150 ($654) in a 30kph zone, or NOK3700 ($583) in an 80kph zone. Unlike Finland, Norway does not have a flexible fine system based on income. An exception is made for drink-driving. Blow a blood alcohol reading of 0.2 and the fine is 150% of your monthly income, but that's a high level.

I also acquired a parking fine on the same Italian trip. It was there on my windshield in Ragusa, in southern Sicily, and when I returned to Australia I made a determined attempt to pay the fine into the stipulated bank account. Several unsuccessful tries later, I gave up. "Will that come back to bite me?" I asked an Italian friend. "No," was the answer. "For a parking violation, in Sicily? They won't worry." Fingers crossed – I'm back in Italy again in May, and I'll be driving.

