The airline encouraging you to not eat its food

A major airline is asking its customers if they want to skip meals in order to reduce food waste.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has emailed flyers letting them know about its new policy called JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option.

Passengers can decide up to 25 hours before a flight to turn down a meal. As well as having more time to possibly sleep and avoid being disturbed, the airline will also be donating to a charity which helps deliver food in schools in developing countries for every meal skipped, reports The Independent.

The new worldwide policy follows a successful trial on the six-hour flight between the Thai capital Bangkok and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Officials discovered many flyers opted out of the meal so they could sleep.

The airline’s website says the option is now available on all routes and classes, although there are a couple of exceptions.

“The Meal Skip Option covers the main meal, and other beverages and snacks are available upon request. The first meal is eligible, with the following exceptions: Late night flights after 23:00 local time: Breakfast before arrival is eligible. Flight JL41 (Haneda-London): Meals served approximately 8 hours after take-off are eligible.”

Food waste is a major issue for airlines. In a report published in August 2019, the International Air Transport Association said “research indicates that over 20% of cabin waste comprises untouched food and drink and with in-flight catering market of US$15 billion in 2017, this represents a significant incentive to improve planning and logistics”.

JAL is not the first airline to offer a “no meal” option on long-haul flights, as US carrier Delta also gives passengers in business class the choice.