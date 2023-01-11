This is the world's most powerful passport

Inside a room at the Department of Internal Affairs is a special machine that takes a blank passport and brings it to life.

It's that time of the year again when the world’s most powerful passport is revealed.

After a couple of years when the title was rendered pretty meaningless due to closed borders, the new rankings from the Henley Passport Index show little movement over the last 12 months.

For the fifth year in row, Japan has claimed the crown. Its citizens can visit visa-free 193 of the 227 destinations that the index measures.

Singapore slipped from joint first to join South Korea in second, with Germany and Spain just behind. New Zealand stayed in joint seventh, or joint 17th depending on how you want to read the rankings, with visa-free access to 186 countries.

READ MORE:

* These are the best passports to have right now

* New Zealand has the world's second most powerful passport, but is also 16th. Confused?

* New Zealand is the world's most powerful passport, or is it?



One of the big movers over the years is the United Arab Emirates. It has jumped 49 places over the past decade. Ranking 64th in 2013 with a visa-free score of just 72, the UAE now has 178 visa-free destinations.

Down at the bottom is Afghanistan with a score of just 27. Henley said the difference of 166 destinations between it and Japan is the widest global mobility gap in the index’s 18-year history. Iraq, Syria Pakistan, and Yemen complete the bottom five.

123RF The Japanese passport has been named the most powerful for the fifth year on the Henley Passport Index.

In its summary, Henley noted that there was a direct link between passport strength and economic power.

“On a macro level, the new study by Henley & Partners reveals that just 6% of passports worldwide give their holders visa-free access to more than 70% of the global economy. And only 17% of countries give their passport holders visa-free access to more than four-fifths of the world’s 227 destinations.

“The Japanese passport gives visa-free access to 85% of the world and, collectively, these countries account for a whopping 98% of the global economy (Japan’s own GDP contribution is around 5%). In contrast, the Nigerian passport at the lower end of the index provides visa-free access to only 46 destinations (20% of the world), which account for just 1.5% of global GDP. The lowest ranked Afghanistan passport provides visa-free access to just 12% of the world and less than 1% of global economic output.”

The war in Ukraine has not resulted in much movement for it and Russia, although citizens of the latter “are effectively barred from travelling throughout most of the developed world”.

The Henley Passport Index uses data from the International Air Transport Association for its measurements, covering 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

Another ranking, the Passport Index, looks at the passports of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories. It updates more regularly through the year and currently has the United Arab Emirates leading with New Zealand in joint third, or joint 13th depending on how you want to view the rankings.

Henley Index Most Powerful Passports

Japan (193 countries visa-free) Singapore, South Korea (192) Germany, Spain (190) Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Austria (189) Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, France (188) Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187) Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States (186) Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta (185) Hungary, Poland (184) Lithuania, Slovakia (183)

Least Powerful

105. Yemen 34

106. Pakistan 32

107. Syria 30

108. Iraq 29

109. Afghanistan 27