Baggage issues part of a 'challenging time' for sector - Ministry of Transport

MP Shane Reti photographed baggage piled up in the arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport on December 26.

It is a challenging time for the aviation sector, say officials, with a sharp increase in travellers, offshore disruptions and skill shortages part of the problem that has resulted in passengers left without their luggage.

Travellers have been left worried about their belongings as images show unaccompanied baggage piled up at Auckland Airport, while industry representatives warn there is no quick fix.

A spokesperson for Te Manatū Waka (Ministry of Transport) said they are aware of the issue and are “supporting discussions that are happening across airlines and airports who are all working hard to reduce the disruption to customers”.

“The aviation system is experiencing a combination of new challenges, including a sharp increase in traveller volumes, offshore system disruption and skill shortages, as it rebuilds from the disruptions of Covid-19,” they said.

John Selkirk/Stuff The aviation sector is still struggling to rebuild from the disruptions of Covid-19.

“The aviation sector is continuing to put in place additional resources and improved processes to manage the issue.”

They acknowledged it was a “challenging time for the sector, including ground handlers, airlines and airports and the wider aviation system”.

Biosecurity is also involved – checking bags for potential pests and diseases.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s northern regional commissioner Mike Inglis said they have boosted the number of staff to clear mishandled baggage, which arrives without the passenger, so their part can operate “as efficiently as possible”.

“Up to nine officers per day are now rostered to help screen mishandled baggage compared to one per day pre-Covid.

“All mishandled baggage is x-ray screened. We continue to work with airlines and their baggage handling representatives to deal with mishandled baggage,” Inglis said.

National’s Shane Reti had a “very productive” meeting with Air New Zealand this week, saying the airline was continuing to “do as much as they can with what's in their control”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff National MP Shane Reti has met with Air New Zealand over the baggage issues.

Reti wrote to Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport last week after he saw baggage piled up at the arrivals hall on December 26, offering suggestions as to how the situation could be improved.

He said Air New Zealand had added text management of baggage and is now allowing baggage trackers to be used on its flights.

Air New Zealand chief corporate affairs officer Mat Bolland said last week that the Civil Aviation Authority approved the use of AirTags in checked luggage, in line with the advice of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Reti warned issues could remain for the long haul and were “very much influenced by overseas factors”.