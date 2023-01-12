This tourist's room with a view isn't what you'd expect

A tourist in Iceland has taken to social media to showcase the rather underwhelming view from her room.

Ann Chirisu posted video from her accommodation in Reykjavík of her opening the window which had an image of the country's famous geysers on it.

On the video she says: “We just checked into our hotel room, and we just want to show you this amazing view."

The window then opens out confusingly into the corridor.

In the background a voice is heard to say, “bruh” to laughter from Chirisu.

The video has racked up close to 3 million views and provoked a flurry of comments.

“Whos (sic) great idea was to design a window facing the inside of the building instead of outside? I'm baffled,” was one comment.

”Hope you didn't pay extra for a nice view,” was another.

Some were concerned about what would happen to someone walking by if the window was opened suddenly.

The location was identified as Hotel Cabin which advertises the budget double rooms as “small but equipped with all basic amenities. The budget rooms all have windows facing the corridor”.

Chirisu did reply that opening the window was necessary as the budget room was “stuffy”.

Less-than-appealing room views have been in the news before, although the notoriously secretive Banksy perhaps perfected it for his Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem. It advertises "the worst views of any hotel in the world" as it looks onto Israel's security barrier in the occupied West Bank.

In 2017 a UK hotel chain was advertising rooms with a fake window looking out onto landmarks like the London Eye and the Shard. It cost an extra £1 for the “upgrade”.